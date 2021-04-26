Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!
Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Mandy Gonzalez - Live at 5pm ET!

Mandy Gonzalez is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!

Apr. 26, 2021  

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his show, Ten Minute Tidbits, at 5pm ET!

This week's guest is Mandy Gonzalez!

Watch the last episode with JJ Niemann below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.


