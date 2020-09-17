WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Courtney Reed!
Courtney Reed is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!
Today's guest is Courtney Reed! Tune in today at 3pm ET on our Instagram Live to watch the interview!
Watch the premiere episode with Broadway star Ephraim Sykes below!
@spencieglass finds out the tidbits we DON'T know about Broadway Star, @ephsykes
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Sep 10, 2020 at 12:24pm PDT
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Courtney Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." A proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Instagram: @rhodesreed Twitter: @RhodesReed
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Dr. Fauci on the Return of Theatre: 'We [Could] Gradually Approach True Normal as We Get Through 2021'
As we pass six months since the lights of Broadway last lit up the theatre district, much talk has ensued concerning when theatre might realistically ...
Royally Good News: SIX Will Be The First Musical Returning To The West End Since Lockdown!
Electrifying musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will become the first West End musical to resume performances in a West End theatre w...
Sarah Jessica Parker Talks PLAZA SUITE, New York City Reopening and More With Andy Cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker joined Andy Cohen live on the air today. During their conversation, Sarah Jessica Parker gave an update on her play Plaza Suite a...
Volume II of All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Concept Album to be Released This Week
On September 18, we will see the release of She Is Risen: Volume II, the hotly awaited follow-up that brings together the extraordinary team that made...
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brandon Victor Dixon, Rory O'Malley and More Unite for #MeBecomesWe
Brandon Victor Dixon and Ashley 'Monet''s WeAre Foundation and Rory O'Malley and Kristen Wyatt's Belt The Vote are uniting the theatre community in a ...
Kenny Ortega Says - 'I'd love to do HOCUS POCUS on Broadway'
Forbes has reported that Kenny Ortega would love to bring Hocus Pocus to Broadway! The director/choreographer shared, 'a?oeIa??d love to do Hocus Pocu...