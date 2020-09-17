WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Courtney Reed!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

Courtney Reed is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!

Today's guest is Courtney Reed! Tune in today at 3pm ET on our Instagram Live to watch the interview!

Watch the premiere episode with Broadway star Ephraim Sykes below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

Courtney Reed originated the role of 'Princess Jasmine' in Disney's smash Broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her Broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." A proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Instagram: @rhodesreed Twitter: @RhodesReed

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You