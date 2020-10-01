WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Ciara Renée!

Click Here for More Articles on It's the Day of the Show, Y'All!

Ciara Renée is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!

It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!

Today's guest is Ciara Renée!

Watch the latest episode with Robert Hartwell below!

On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!

Ciara Renée most recently appeared on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen and Off-Broadway in MCC's The Wrong Man. Ciara originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and was also seen on Broadway as the Leading Player in Pippin. She has also been seen on stage as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse, as well Susan in the Off-Broadway revival of Tick, Tick ... Boom! On screen, she was seen on the final season of The Big Bang Theory and was recurring on Facebook's original series Strangers. She has also appeared on Netflix's Master of None and was previously a series regular on CW's Legends of Tomorrow.

About It's the Day of the Show Y'All

The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.

