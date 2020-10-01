WATCH: Ten Minute Tidbits with Spencer Glass and Guest Ciara Renée!
Ciara Renée is stopping by this week's episode of Ten Minute Tidbits, live on our Instagram!
It's the Day of the Show Y'All host Spencer Glass is taking over our Instagram Live with his new show, Ten Minute Tidbits!
Today's guest is Ciara Renée!
Watch the latest episode with Robert Hartwell below!
@spencieglass gets the tidbits with Broadway TRIPLE THREAT @sirroberttakespics
A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Sep 24, 2020 at 12:21pm PDT
On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs!
Ciara Renée most recently appeared on Broadway as Elsa in Frozen and Off-Broadway in MCC's The Wrong Man. Ciara originated the role of The Witch in Big Fish and was also seen on Broadway as the Leading Player in Pippin. She has also been seen on stage as Esmerelda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the La Jolla Playhouse and Paper Mill Playhouse, as well Susan in the Off-Broadway revival of Tick, Tick ... Boom! On screen, she was seen on the final season of The Big Bang Theory and was recurring on Facebook's original series Strangers. She has also appeared on Netflix's Master of None and was previously a series regular on CW's Legends of Tomorrow.
About It's the Day of the Show Y'All
The shows that viewers will learn about may appear familiar, but do they REALLY know these lesser known pieces? Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene! Follow along on Instagram: @itsthedayoftheshowyall.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Paper Mill Playhouse Announces Reimagined 2020-2021 Season Featuring Virtual Concerts, Original Productions and More
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced today the reimagined 2020-2021 season. Paper Mill Playhouse will move forward with a mostly digital season, includi...
Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!
We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!...
VIDEO: FROZEN Star Josh Gad Recaps the Events of 2020 as Olaf
Josh Gad challenged 1500 of his followers to register to vote or verify their voter registration and in return, he would recap the odyssey of 2020 as ...
The Cast Of FRASIER Will Return To STARS IN THE HOUSE This Weekend
The cast of 'Frasier' will return to Stars in the House on Saturday, October 3 at 8 PM ET. ...
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches....