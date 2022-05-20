WATCH: Sarah Brightman & Alfie Boe Talk 'God Save the Queen' Single on BBC's THE ONE SHOW
The single will be released Friday, May 27th on iTunes, Amazon Music and across select digital streaming platforms.
Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe appeared on BBC's The One Show to discuss their single of 'God Save the Queen', released in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year.
Watch below!
The double A-side single of the UK's national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
It will be released Friday, May 27th on iTunes, Amazon Music and across
select digital streaming platforms.
Sarah appeared on @BBCTheOneShow to talk about the initiative to get the Queen to the top of the singles chart before her Jubilee all whilst raising money for the brilliant @britishredcross to help people in crisis. Preorder 'God Save the Queen': https://t.co/xpFmN3RtVt pic.twitter.com/hCHqju031LSarah Brightman (@SarahBrightman) May 20, 2022