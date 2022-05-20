Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WATCH: Sarah Brightman & Alfie Boe Talk 'God Save the Queen' Single on BBC's THE ONE SHOW

The single will be released Friday, May 27th on iTunes, Amazon Music and across select digital streaming platforms.

May. 20, 2022  

Sarah Brightman and Alfie Boe appeared on BBC's The One Show to discuss their single of 'God Save the Queen', released in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year.

Watch below!

The double A-side single of the UK's national anthem, 'God Save the Queen' also features the NHS Voices of Care Choir and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

It will be released Friday, May 27th on iTunes, Amazon Music and across
select digital streaming platforms.

PRE-ORDER HERE!




Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You