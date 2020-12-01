WATCH: Our Next on Stage Winners, Haiden and Tommy, Chat with Richard Ridge!

Just a few weeks ago, we announced the winners of season 2 of our Next on Stage competition, Haiden Pederson and Tommy Kaiser!

They stopped by to chat with Richard Ridge about the competition, the advice they received from the judges, and what comes next for them!

What did taking part in Next on Stage mean to them? "It gave me something to do, finally!" said Kaiser." For the past few months, we've been inside and theatre has been shut down, so the thing that we love the most hasn't been available to us. Next on Stage really made theatre accessible again to us in the best way possible. It was a fun competition, we got to meet people from around the country, and it sparked my motivation again."

"This could have been five weeks of a competition, but it really did bring [the contestants] together in this desperate time in our country," added Pederson."I think it really bonded us and it will be taking us into the industry with such good connections and rapport." Watch the full interview below!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Both Haiden and Tommy will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

