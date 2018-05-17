WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Tina Landau

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on mean girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Tina Landau!

Quick Facts About Tina:

Her Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical



The Show: SpongeBob SquarePants

Up Against: Michael Arden (Once On This Island), David Cromer (The Band's Visit), Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls), Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Tina is one of a whopping twelve nominees from SpongeBob SquarePants.

Tina on her first Broadway show: "The original productions of A Chorus Line and Dreamgirls were like... IT. I mean, I remember sitting in Dreamgirls with tears rolling down my face. And it was the same with A Chorus Line. To this day I consider those, from a directing point of view and a staging point of view, two of my greatest inspirations and models."

