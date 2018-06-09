WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Casey Nicholaw

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. 2017-18 was a year or variety, as audiences cheered on Mean Girls, tall women, and fair ladies alike. Our travel destinations ranged from Bet Hatikva to Bikini Bottom; Arendelle to the Antilles. We've contemplated redemption with Billy, pondered pipe dreams with Hickey, and reexamined the past with Harry- all from the the comfort of a seat on the aisle.

This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Casey Nicholaw!

Quick Facts About Casey:

His Nomination: Best Direction of a Musical



The Show: Mean Girls

Up Against: Michael Arden (Once On This Island), David Cromer (The Band's Visit), Tina Landau (SpongeBob Squarepants), Bartlett Sher (My Fair Lady)

Did You Know?: Casey was a performer before he transitioned into directing and choreographing. He made his Broadway debut in 1992's Crazy For You.

Casey on his first Broadway show: "My first Broadway show that I saw was Barnum, with Jim Dale. And I was just hooked, I mean, I saved all my money to fly from California and spend a week in New York City and I was just...it thrilled me to no end."

Watch below as Casey tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!

