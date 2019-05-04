WATCH NOW! Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Bob Martin

The Tony Awards are like Christmas in June for theatre lovers, and that makes this year's nominees the reason for the season. This year's Tony nominees transported us with the magic of theatre, and we're saluting their work by taking a closer look at their extraordinary accomplishments. Today we're studying up on Bob Martin!

Quick Facts About Bob

His Nomination: Best Book of a Musical

The Show: The Prom

Up Against: Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations), Scott Brown & Anthony King (Beetlejuice), Anaïs Mitchell (Hadestown), Robert Horn (Tootsie)

Did You Know?: Bob has written three Broadway shows and all of them have starred 2019 Tony nominee Beth Leavel.

Bob on his nomination: "The first time around with The Drowsy Chaperone was such a bizarre fantasy. I just sort of sailed through it without understanding it in context. This one, thirteen years later, I understand. I have perspective."

Watch below as Bob tells us all about want this nomination means to him, how he's preparing for the Tonys, and so much more!





