WATCH: Lizzo Takes MOULIN ROUGE!'s 'El Tango De Roxanne' Up the Octave At the Hirschfeld Theatre

After taking to TikTok to recreate the viral clip of Aaron Tveit singing 'El Tango De Roxanne' in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Lizzo is back with yet another gauntlet for the production.

Standing beneath the marquee of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where the show is currently playing on Broadway, Lizzo flexes her head voice, taking the tune up the octave and to new operatic heights.

Watch below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.