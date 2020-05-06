WATCH: 'It's Kind of a Funny Story' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with the music and lyrics of Drew Gasparini: 'It's Kind of a Funny Story.'
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
Drew Gasparini returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below to share It's Kind of a Funny Story, a musical about the simpler things in life: anxiety, depression, and possible insanity. When Craig Gilner, a sixteen-year old piece of social wallpaper, attempts and fails to jump off the Brooklyn Bridge, he admits himself into a mental hospital. Far from the squeezing scrutiny of family, friends, social media, and growing up, Craig is able to face his fears with the help of the unlikeliest people on earth and learns the answer to the question, "If everyone is crazy, is anyone crazy?"
Based on the best-selling novel by Ned Vizzini and the 2010 Focus Features film, It's Kind of a Funny Story - a commission for Universal Stage Productions - features music & lyrics by Drew and a book by 2016 Tony nominee and fellow (M)oron Alex Brightman.
Starring Colton Ryan, Delaney Amatrudo, Rozi Baker, Preston Truman Boyd, Reed Campbell, Noel Carey, Evie Dolan, Alex Goley, Molly Hager, Ann Harada, Bryce Pinkham, and Aneesh Sheth.
Featuring band members Justin Goldner (bass), Tim Basom (guitars), Cody Owen Stine (piano / keys / acoustic guitar), Spencer Cohen (drums / percussion).
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
