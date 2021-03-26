Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

WATCH: Grey Henson Joins SLUMBER PARTY PODCAST

Grey discusses what it was like to work with Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Book of Mormon and more.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Tony Nominee and original cast member of Mean Girls on Broadway, Grey Henson stopped by to chat about his favorite musical theatre youtube videos and what it was like to work with Tina Fey on Slumber Party Podcast! Tim Murray's iHeart Radio Broadway podcast and YouTube show invites Broadway stars, comedians and drag queens on to discuss their slumber party experiences growing up and unpack their favorite theatre moments from childhood.

Watch below!

Grey and Tim also discuss what it was like for Grey to work with Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Book of Mormon and the difference between being an openly gay actor ten years ago versus now.

Tim's channel also features the reunion of the reality TV series Search for Elle Woods!


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Max von Essen
Max von Essen
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters

Related Articles
LISTEN: Sally Wilfert Joins WHY ILL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast Photo

LISTEN: Sally Wilfert Joins WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

LISTEN: Shelby Bond Joins Latest Episode of WIGHACKERS WITH DANIEL KOYE Photo

LISTEN: Shelby Bond Joins Latest Episode of WIGHACKERS WITH DANIEL KOYE

Listen: Maya Jade Frank and Michael Lee Brown Join TAKE A BOW Podcast Photo

Listen: Maya Jade Frank and Michael Lee Brown Join TAKE A BOW Podcast

THE FABULOUS INVALID Releases Episode Celebrating Ann Reinking Photo

THE FABULOUS INVALID Releases Episode Celebrating Ann Reinking


More Hot Stories For You