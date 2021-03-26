WATCH: Grey Henson Joins SLUMBER PARTY PODCAST

Tony Nominee and original cast member of Mean Girls on Broadway, Grey Henson stopped by to chat about his favorite musical theatre youtube videos and what it was like to work with Tina Fey on Slumber Party Podcast! Tim Murray's iHeart Radio Broadway podcast and YouTube show invites Broadway stars, comedians and drag queens on to discuss their slumber party experiences growing up and unpack their favorite theatre moments from childhood.

Watch below!

Grey and Tim also discuss what it was like for Grey to work with Matt Stone and Trey Parker on Book of Mormon and the difference between being an openly gay actor ten years ago versus now.

Tim's channel also features the reunion of the reality TV series Search for Elle Woods!