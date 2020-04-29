WATCH: Christine Andreas in 'And So It Goes… Life & Love, Lost & Found' on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!
Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with Christine Andreas' 'And So It Goes... Life & Love, Lost & Found' show!
Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!
From Feinstein's/54 Below: "If you are finding it a little challenging navigating the current waters of life in our beloved USA, well...so is Christine Andreas. To encourage herself, she put together AND SO IT GOES....Life & Love, Lost & Found. Ms. Andreas is a multiple award-winning singer, actress, two-time Tony Award® nominee, and recipient of the Mabel Mercer, Bistro & Donald F. Smith Awards. She won theatre-goers hearts on Broadway as Eliza in the 20th anniversary production of My Fair Lady (Theatre World Award), Oklahoma! (Tony® nomination), and On Your Toes (Tony® nomination). Featuring special guest Marco Romano with musical direction by Martin Silvestri."
Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.
