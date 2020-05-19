WATCH: 54 Sings One Direction on #54BelowAtHome at 6:30pm!

Feinstein's/54 Below continues their #54BelowAtHome series tonight with 54 Sings One Direction!

Check back here at 6:30pm EST to watch live on BroadwayWorld!

Are you a self-proclaimed Directioner? Are you still hoping that our favorite British boys are just 'on a break'? Then, baby, this concert is perfect for you! Starting with Up All Night and heading through Made in the A.M., we'll be putting our spin on our favorite songs, including "What Makes You Beautiful," "Story of My Life," "Drag Me Down," and "Little Things." We may also throw a "Slow Hands" or "Just Hold On" for good measure. Join us to celebrate the song stylings of Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis, and...Zayn.

So, let's "Live While We're Young" and dance with "No Control." Who knows, while digging through their "History," you may discover "The Best Song Ever!"

Featuring Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman, Newsies), Linedy Genao (On Your Feet!), Damon J. Gillespie (NBC's "RISE," Newsies), Morgan Keene (Newsies), Katie LaMark (RENT), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), Larry Owens (A Strange Loop), Christopher Rice (The Book of Mormon), Andy Richardson (Newsies, Kinky Boots), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Laurie Veldheer (Newsies, Into the Woods), Remy Zaken (Dear Evan Hansen, Spring Awakening). Musical Direction by Ben Caplan, produced by Jen Sandler.

Visit 54below.com/54belowathome/ for the most updated schedule of performances.

