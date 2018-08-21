WAITRESS is Opening Up on the West End Next Spring

A new production of Waitress is opening up! It was announced today that the Tony Award-nominated smash hit musical will have its official UK premiere in the West End next spring. Currently playing its third year on Broadway, the show will bring with it an all-female creative team - a West End musical first - when it begins performances at the Adelphi Theatre in February 2019. The London cast, along with full booking information, will be announced in due course.

Waitress opened on 24 April 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theater. Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The production is currently touring the US and has also recently announced it will have its Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Sara Bareilles said: "I cannot contain my excitement that we will be bringing Waitress to the West End!! This is a dream come true! And I must say, to be hosted in a theatre co-owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Nederlander Group makes this very sweet moment even sweeter. We are so proud of this beautiful show, and can't wait to share the story of Jenna with a whole new audience and welcome them into the world of Waitress with open arms and plenty of pie."

Diane Paulus said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Waitress is coming to the beautiful Adelphi Theatre! It is a dream come true to share this musical with London audiences."

Andrew Lloyd Webber, who co-owns the Adelphi Theatre with the Nederlander Group, said: "I am a massive fan of Sara Bareilles both as a writer and a performer. I'm thrilled that she has earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live earlier this year and absolutely delighted that Waitress is to be seen in the West End."

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.

