WAITRESS Star Katharine McPhee and Music Industry Legend David Foster Announce Engagement

Sugar, butter, bride! It was reported this afternoon that singer Katharine McPhee and music industry legend David Foster have confirmed their recent engagement!

Rumors of the duo's romance began circulating in May when they were spotted together in Malibu.

Since then the twosome have been seen out on the town on numerous occasions, including this year's Met Gala. McPhee recently tweeted photos from the couple's getaway to Italy.

Katharine McPhee is currently starring on Broadway as Jenna in the hit musical Waitress. Since vaulting to fame as a captivating singer on "American Idol," Season 5, she's become a successful recording artist, landing numerous songs and albums on Billboard's pop, jazz, holiday and adult-contemporary charts.

Her latest album of timeless American standards "I Fall in Love Too Easily" was released by BMG in 2017. As an acclaimed actress, she was the breakout star of the 2013 NBC-TV musical series, "Smash," Executive Produced by Steven Spielberg with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman(Hairspray). She's currently starring in the hit CBS dramatic series "Scorpion."

The name and talent of David Foster as one of music's most acclaimed songwriters and producers is the stuff of legend. Having spent the last four decades creating hits for stars including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston, Josh Groban, Earth, Wind + Fire, Chicago, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble' and scores of others, this 45-time Grammy nominee, three-time recipient of The Grammy® Producer of the Year and Academy Award nominee has achieved extraordinary levels of success.







