WAITRESS Sets New House Record at Broadway's Ethel Barrymore Theatre

Producers Barry and Fran Weissler announced today that the hit Broadway musical Waitress grossed $197,878 in tickets sales on Friday, September 3, 2021, breaking the previous single-performance house record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre set by the Daniel Craig led production of Betrayal ($184,476).

The first musical to return to Broadway, Waitress opened to a sold-out audience on Thursday, September 2, receiving a standing ovation before the performance even began! The audience leapt to their feet eight more times throughout the evening.

Waitress is back on Broadway for a limited engagement now through January 9, 2022. Sara Bareilles, the Grammy Award-winning composer of Waitress, will star in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson now through October 17.

Joining Sara in the cast is Eric Anderson (Cal) Charity Angél Dawson (Becky), Christopher Fitzgerald (Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter) Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), Dakin Matthews (Joe) and Joe Tippett (Earl).

Tickets are available in person at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Box office hours are Monday 10:00am till 6:00pm, Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00am till curtain, and Sunday Noon till curtain.. Tickets are also available at WaitressTheMusical.com, Telecharge.com and by calling 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400.

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

The Waitress design team features sets by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, costumes by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting by Tony Award-winner Christopher Akerlind and sound by Tony Award-nominee Jonathan Deans. Music supervisor is Nadia DiGiallonardo. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Debuting in April 2016, Waitress is one of the longest-running shows in recent Broadway history, playing more than 1500 performances at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Waitress has also played successful productions on US National Tours, London's West End and around the world. New international productions, including US and UK tours, will head out as local pandemic restrictions ease up.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna fights to reclaim a long-forgotten part of herself. Through the support of her fellow Waitresses and an unexpected romance Jenna begins to find the courage to take a long-abandoned dream off the shelf. Waitress celebrates the power of friendship, dreams, the family we choose and the beauty of a well baked pie.