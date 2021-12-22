WAITRESS Canceled Tomorrow Due to Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections

The December 23rd performance of Waitress on Broadway has been cancelled due to breakthrough infections in the company. The production is expected to resume performances on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

See their announcement below:

Out of an abundance of caution, the December 23rd performance of Waitress on Broadway has been cancelled. The show is expected to resume on Saturday, December 25th at 8pm. Ticket holders for this performance will be contacted by their point of purchase. - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 23, 2021

Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Grammy Winner and Tony and Emmy Award-nominated Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.