WAITRESS & CHICAGO to Perform for CBS' Thanksgiving Day Parade

CBS' upcoming Thanksgiving Day Parade special will include performances from the Broadway casts of Waitress and Chicago.

Anchored by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight, live from New York City on Thursday, November 25 at 9:00 a.m. live ET/delayed PT on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live on Paramount+.

A CBS Thanksgiving tradition, the special will feature portions of the 95th annual MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE live from New York City. Dropping by the parade to talk with Frazier and Knight are Anthony Rapp from STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and Waitress star Erich Bergen.

Emmy Award-winning producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss ("The Tony Awards") are executive producers for The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Weiss will also direct.

Chicago is Broadway's longest-running American musical, now celebrating 25 years of "razzle dazzle"!

Waitress is the hit Broadway musical featuring music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award winner Sara Bareilles. Currently starring GRAMMY Award winner Jennifer Nettles and Erich Bergen, Waitress is now playing on Broadway for a limited engagement at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.