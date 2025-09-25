WAITING FOR GODOT On Broadway To Welcome 500 NYC Public School Students

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The new Broadway production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has announced a special initiative with the New York City Department of Education.

More than 500 public school students and educators from across the five boroughs will attend the production through the DOE’s Theatre Program.

The students and teachers will be welcomed at two special matinee performances on Wednesday, October 29 and Wednesday, November 5 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). For many attendees, it will mark their very first Broadway experience.

“I’m overjoyed that we are able to partner with Peter Avery and the Department of Education to bring these students and teachers to the Hudson to see Waiting for Godot,” said Jamie Lloyd. “This is an amazing opportunity to introduce Beckett’s masterwork to a whole new generation. On behalf of Keanu, Alex, my fellow producers, and the entire company, we look forward to welcoming them.”

Paul Thompson, Executive Director of NYC Public Schools Arts Office, added: “Exposing New York City public school students to the arts is the core mission of our office. We are honored by the generosity of the producers and excited that 500 of our emerging creative students will experience Jamie Lloyd’s direction of this masterful work.”

Reeves and Winter are joined by Brandon J. Dirden as Pozzo, Michael Patrick Thornton as Lucky, and Zaynn Arora and Eric Williams alternating in the role of The Boy. The understudies are Jesse Aaronson and Franklin Bongjio.

The creative team includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Jon Clark (lighting design), Ben and Max Ringham (sound design), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Jim Carnahan CSA & Liz Fraser CSA (casting), and Johnny Milani (production stage manager). Associate creatives include Conner Wilson (associate director), Grace Laubacher, Lily Tomasic & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie & Jess Gersz (co-associate costume design), Jessica Creager (associate lighting design), Christopher Cronin (associate sound design), and Veronica Lee (stage manager).

Recognized as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Beckett’s Waiting for Godot has become a cultural landmark, influencing artists across theater, film, music, and visual arts since its first production in 1953.