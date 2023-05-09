Voting Opens for the 20th Annual NYC Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Vote now through Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

Lights up! BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that voting is now open for the 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!

The Theater Fans' Choice Awards honor and celebrate the best of New York Theater - as decided by the most important critics, the audience at large - allowing YOU to have your say during the most exciting time of the year for the theater community.

Celebrating our 20th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards continue to be the grandest fan-based awards of their kind. Voting is open to everyone, and we're excited to showcase an all-star lineup of nominees in categories that not only reflect the popular critical awards, but also include fan-favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble, and Off-Broadway shows.

Year after year, we've shattered records with the number of votes, and we can't wait to see the curtain rise on another record-breaking year. Don't miss your chance to vote! Voting is open now and runs through the end of the day on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Let your voice be heard and shine a spotlight on your favorites in the world of New York theater.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional, and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 United States cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete, up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, film, streaming, movies, music, concerts, opera, dance, classical music, and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.



BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards Photo
Brian Stokes Mitchell Will Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Theatre World Awards

The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors announced that Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell is the recipient of the 10th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, which will be presented to him at this year's Theatre World Award ceremony.

INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Eliot Norton Awards in Boston Photo
INTO THE WOODS and More Take Home Eliot Norton Awards in Boston

Awards were presented last night to 34 outstanding actors, directors, designers, choreographers, musicians, and 5 visiting productions by the Boston Theater Critics Association (BTCA) at the 40th Anniversary Elliot Norton Awards ceremony, held at the Huntington Theatre in Boston.

Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE Photo
Seniors Take Center Stage In Connecticut Production of GREASE

The high school seniors of the fictional Rydell High will be brought to life by actual seniors in an upcoming Connecticut production of the hit musical Grease!

LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June Photo
LIFE OF PI Puppeteers to Take Part in Talkback Session in June

Mango Moon Productions will present 'Puppetry Night at Life of Pi' on June 8th at 7:00 pm at the Schoenfeld Theater in NYC.


