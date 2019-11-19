Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.
Voting is now open and will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theater in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever.
Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld has learned that Mars Rucker sustained an injury during a performance of Tina on Thursday night. Rucker plays Alline and Ikette in the s... (read more)
Rialto Chatter: Will Antonio Banderas' Spanish A CHORUS LINE Come to New York?
A new production of A CHORUS LINE is now on stage in Spain, co-directed by and starring Antonio Banderas! Banderas co-directs the production with actr... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and produc... (read more)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At DEAR EVAN HANSEN In The West End
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the West End production of Dear Evan Hansen, now playing at the Noël Coward Theatre, currently booking to 2 May 2020... (read more)
Kerry Butler, Will Swenson & More Will Star in BROADWAY VACATION Reading
They've been to Wally World, Europe, and Vegas . . . and now The Griswolds are coming to Broadway!... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of BABY
Out of the Box Theatrics has released “First Look” photos of the cast of their upcoming limited engagement production of BABY. Featuring a book by Syb... (read more)