Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10 - sponsored by Broadway Records! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.
Over 1600 students were nominated, with over 180K readers already having voted! Last week YOU decided our Top 25, and now they will battle it our for a spot in the Top 10!
Voting for the top 10 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!
To vote for the college edition, click here! To vote for the high school edition, click here!
Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 3rd. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 4th.
Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will be back June 4th and 5th, so you've got two weeks to vote!
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Head over to the Broadway Records website to enter to win a five CD prize-pack, with a winner announced every Monday of the NextOnStage competition! Click here!
