Vote for the BWW 2017 Cabaret Awards; Voting Ends Sunday!

The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from November 1, 2016 to October 31, 2017.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least three shows) during this eligibility period.

Additionally, this is the first year the Best Show, Female and Best Show, Male categories of previous years have been combined into a singular Best Show category.

Nominations were both reader-submitted and chosen by BWW Cabaret's editing and reviewing staff to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. After the nomination period ended on October 31, the list was proofed for eligibility and errors.

Voting will run through December 31, 2017. Additionally, five Editor's Choice Awards recipients, including Cabaret Personality of the Year, will be announced after voting has completed. Following a review of the ballots, winners will be announced officially in January 2018!

We have a record number of votes in already, but if you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends.

Here are the current standings for Cabaret:

Best Debut Show (Male or Female)

Lane Bradbury - Let Me Entertain You, Again - Don't Tell Mama 23%

Caitlin Fahey - Party of One - Don't Tell Mama 20%

David Baida - Unexpected Surprise - Metropolitan Room 16%

Best Director

Jeff Harnar 27%

Lina Koutrakos 18%

Lennie Watts 15%

Best Duo Show

Marin Mazzie/Jason Danieley - Broadway & Beyond - Feinstein's/54 Below 26%

Herb Alpert/Lani Hall Cafe Carlyle 18%

Jim Caruso/Billy Stritch Bemelmans Bar 17%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Ann Hampton Callaway 44%

John Pizzarelli 14%

Eric Comstock 13%

Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond - Justin Vivian Bond Shows Up - Joe's Pub 27%

Shawn Moninger - Because I Can 2 - Second Addiction - Metropolitan Room 23%

Lena Moy-Borgen - LenaLenaLena: The Awards Show - Don't Tell Mama 20%

Best Musical Director

Alex Rybeck 23%

Tracy Stark 16%

Tedd Firth 16%

Best Show

Carole J. Bufford - You Don't Own Me: The Fearless Females of the 1960s - Feinstein's/54 Below 35%

Lisa Yaeger - Jersey Girl - Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama 16%

Ira Lee Collings - Life Is a Song, So Why Not Sing It? - Don't Tell Mama 14%

Best Show, Celebrity Female

Betty Buckley - Story Songs #2 - Joe's Pub 23%

Chita Rivera Cafe Carlyle 22%

Liz Callaway - The Beat Goes On - Feinstein's/54 Below 16%

Best Show, Celebrity Male

Brian Stokes Mitchell Feinstein's/54 Below 24%

Charles Busch - My Kinda 60s - Feinstein's/54 Below 23%

John Lloyd Young - Here For You - Cafe Carlyle 13%

Best Tribute Show

Ann Hampton Callaway - The Ella Century - Birdland 52%

Natalie Douglas - Tributes - Birdland 17%

Tammy Faye - Just A Kiss Away: Tammy Faye Sings the Jagger/Richards Songbook - Pangea 13%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

Don't Tell Mama - Mama's Next Big Act - Don't Tell Mama 18%

Feinstein's/54 Below - Sondheim Unplugged - Feinstein's/54 Below 17%

Feinstein's/54 Below - 54 Sings - Feinstein's/54 Below 15%

Best Vocalist, Female

Celia Berk 18%

Natalie Douglas 15%

Lisa Viggiano 14%

Best Vocalist, Male

Jeff Harnar 20%

T. Oliver Reid 12%

Joshua Lance Dixon 12%

Special Event (Multiple)

Glenn Close/The Cast of Sunset Boulevard - Vintage Hollywood - Birdland 31%

Celia Berk/Sally Darling/Meg Flather/Josephine Sanges/Lisa Viggiano - Together: 2017 Cabaret Award-Nominated Vocalists - Don't Tell Mama 16%

Billy Stritch/Aisha deHaas/Capathia Jenkins - Haven't We Met? - Birdland 13%

Special Event (Solo)

Randy Rainbow - Election Eve Party - Birdland 61%

Melissa Manchester - The Fellas (CD Release) - Birdland 16%

Molly Pope - Molly Pope In A Star Is Born - Feinstein's/54 Below 7%

