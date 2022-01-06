Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
See the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Cabaret Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.
The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners
Best Comedy Act
DAVE KONIG - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama
Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows
Christy Altomare - Christy Altomare - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Director
Marc Tumminelli - Farah Alvin B-SIDE, Erika Henningsen I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. Andrew Barth Feldman PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Drag Artist or Impersonator
Alexis Michelle - Alexis Michelle PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below
Best Duo Show
Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe
Best Ensemble Soloist
Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Group Show
The Skivvies - LITTTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam
Best Host or Emcee
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Birdland Theatre
Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal
Billy Stritch Trio - THE Billy Stritch TRIO - Birdland
Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue
Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama
Best Musical Director
Tracy Stark - Meg Flather AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, Ami Brabson, Alexis Michelle, Gretchen Reinhagen - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below
Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show
Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Birdland
Best Original Song
Inside by Meg Flather - Meg Flather - Meg Flather, Producer
Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist
Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama
Best Record Producer
Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records
Best Recording, Commercial
Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics
Best Recording, Independent
Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser
Best Show
Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director
Steve Doyle/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party
Best Show, Celebrity
André De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below
Best Special Event, Multiple
The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland
Best Special Event, Solo
Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - Sean Patrick Murtagh AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center
Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)
Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42
Best Tribute Show
Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama
Best Vocalist
Sean Patrick Murtagh - Sean Patrick Murtagh & Micah Young AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe