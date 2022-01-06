Winners Announced For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Cabaret Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards! The 2021 Cabaret Awards honor events which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two performances) during this eligibility period.

The BroadwayWorld Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winners

Best Comedy Act

DAVE KONIG - AMERICA'S MOST BELOVED ENTERTAINER - Don't Tell Mama

Best Debut Show - One Night Only or Run of Shows

Christy Altomare - Christy Altomare - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Director

Marc Tumminelli - Farah Alvin B-SIDE, Erika Henningsen I ENJOY BEING A [NOUN]. Andrew Barth Feldman PARK MAP - The Green Room 42, Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Alexis Michelle - Alexis Michelle PRIDE AT 54 - 54 Below

Best Duo Show

Michael Garin & Madie Millit - WESTBANK DINNER MUSIC SERIES - Westbank Cafe

Best Ensemble Soloist

Ben Jones - 54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS! - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Group Show

The Skivvies - LITTTLE SHOP OF ROCKY HORRORS, LIVE & LITERALLY IN PERSON, ROOFTOP SESSIONS - 54 Below, The Green Room 42, The Mondriam

Best Host or Emcee

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Birdland Theatre

Best Jazz Show, Instrumental or Vocal

Billy Stritch Trio - THE Billy Stritch TRIO - Birdland

Best Musical Comedy Cabaret/Revue

Leanne Borghesi - BORGHESI'S BACK - Don't Tell Mama

Best Musical Director

Tracy Stark - Meg Flather AT WBC, MOSTLY MARLENE, Ami Brabson, Alexis Michelle, Gretchen Reinhagen - West Bank Cafe, Club Cumming, Pangea, Music at the Mansion, 54 Below

Best Open-Mic, Variety or Recurring Show

Susie Mosher - THE LINEUP WITH Susie Mosher - Birdland

Best Original Song

Inside by Meg Flather - Meg Flather - Meg Flather, Producer

Best Piano Bar Entertainer, Musician or Vocalist

Michelle Dowdy - PIANO BAR AT DON'T TELL MAMA - Don't Tell Mama

Best Record Producer

Wayne Haun - BILLY'S PLACE - Club 44 Records

Best Recording, Commercial

Rebecca Luker & Sally Wilfert - ALL THE GIRLS - PS Classics

Best Recording, Independent

Travis Moser and Drew Wutke - SO MANY PEOPLE: THE SONDHEIM SESSIONS - Travis Moser

Best Show

Andrew Barth Feldman - PARK MAP - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Show Musician, Non-Musical Director

Steve Doyle/BASS - Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Best Show, Celebrity

André De Shields - BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND - Feinstein's/54 Below

Best Special Event, Multiple

The Cast of Broadway's COMPANY - THE CAST OF COMPANY IN 'DARKNESS RISING' - Birdland

Best Special Event, Solo

Sean Patrick Murtagh - SUMMER SUNDAY SOIREE - Sean Patrick Murtagh AT THE GREEN AT LINCOLN CENTER - Lincoln Center

Best Spoken Word Cabaret Show (May feature up to four songs but no more)

Will Nolan - LEOLA LADYLAND! - The Green Room 42

Best Tribute Show

Becca Kidwell - MY MAYBE WORLD WITH MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER, A CABARET TRIBUTE - Don't Tell Mama

Best Vocalist

Sean Patrick Murtagh - Sean Patrick Murtagh & Micah Young AT WEST BANK CAFE - West Bank Cafe