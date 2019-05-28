Vote For BWW's Theatre Fans' Choice Awards: HADESTOWN and BE MORE CHILL Square Off For Best Score!

Now in our 17th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

This year's awards are brought to you by STAGE - a new streaming service for theatre fans (and the people who love them).

From iconic live performances to exclusive, edgy originals - STAGE features unique collections of films, documentaries, TV, and more - with dedication to hidden gems and underserved audiences. Whether you're just getting to know the magic of theatre or you've already gone full-out theatre geek, STAGE is your digital home for shows about shows, people behind the scenes, and drama about the drama. Click here for more information.

There's 6 days to go!

So, without any further delay, click here to vote!

Best Book of a Musical

Joe Tracz - Be More Chill - 31%

Anais Mitchell - Hadestown - 28%

Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin - The Prom - 11%

Best Choreography

Chase Brock - Be More Chill - 27%

David Neumann - Hadestown - 20%

Casey Nicholaw - The Prom - 12%

Best Costume Design

Bobby Frederick Tilley II - Be More Chill - 24%

Michael Krass - Hadestown - 17%

Bob Mackie - The Cher Show - 16%

Best Direction of a Musical

Rachel Chavkin - Hadestown - 33%

Stephen Brackett - Be More Chill - 29%

Casey Nicholaw - The Prom - 9%

Best Direction of a Play

Bartlett Sher - To Kill a Mockingbird - 28%

Sam Mendes - The Ferryman - 12%

Joe Mantello - The Boys in the Band - 10%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

George Salazar - Be More Chill - 34%

Patrick Page - Hadestown - 12%

Andre De Shields - Hadestown - 12%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Andrew Rannells - The Boys in the Band - 18%

Jeremy Jordan - American Son - 11%

Brandon Uranowitz - Burn This - 8%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Stephanie Hsu - Be More Chill - 29%

Amber Gray - Hadestown - 24%

Bonnie Milligan - Head Over Heels - 6%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Celia Keenan-Bolger - To Kill a Mockingbird - 40%

LaTanya Richardson Jackson - To Kill a Mockingbird - 12%

Tatiana Maslany - Network - 8%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Will Roland - Be More Chill - 31%

Reeve Carney - Hadestown - 21%

Santino Fontana - Tootsie - 12%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Jeff Daniels - To Kill a Mockingbird - 17%

Daniel Radcliffe - The Lifespan of a Fact - 14%

Bryan Cranston - Network - 13%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Eva Noblezada - Hadestown - 31%

Stephanie J. Block - The Cher Show - 20%

Caitlin Kinnunen - The Prom - 10%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Kerry Washington - American Son - 19%

Laurie Metcalf - Hillary and Clinton - 16%

Glenda Jackson - King Lear - 12%

Best Lighting Design

Tyler Micoleau - Be More Chill - 29%

Bradley King - Hadestown - 25%

Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini - Beetlejuice - 10%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Dear Evan Hansen - 19%

Hamilton - 19%

Wicked - 10%

Best Musical

Be More Chill - 33%

Hadestown - 32%

The Prom - 10%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Fiddler on the Roof (in Yiddish) - 19%

Clueless, The Musical - 17%

Alice By Heart - 17%

Best Off-Broadway Play

The Play that Goes Wrong - 18%

School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play - 6%

Twelfth Night - 4%

Best Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen - Be More Chill - 32%

Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose - Hadestown - 31%

Larry Hochman and John Clancy - The Prom - 6%

Best Play

To Kill a Mockingbird - 34%

The Ferryman - 14%

Choir Boy - 10%

Best Revival of a Musical

Oklahoma! - 55%

Kiss Me, Kate - 45%

Best Revival of a Play

The Boys in the Band - 39%

King Lear - 15%

Burn This - 13%

Best Scenic Design

Beowulf Boritt - Be More Chill - 25%

Rachel Hauck - Hadestown - 19%

David Korins - Beetlejuice - 18%

Best Score

Anais Mitchell - Hadestown - 35%

Joe Iconis - Be More Chill - 34%

Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin - The Prom - 8%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Ryan Rumery - Be More Chill - 34%

Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz - Hadestown - 26%

Peter Hylenski - Beetlejuice - 6%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Scott Lehrer - To Kill a Mockingbird - 20%

Leon Rothenberg - The Boys in the Band - 11%

Eric Sleichim - Network - 10%

Best Special Engagement

Twelve Angry Men - New York New Works Theatre Festival - 15%

Songs for a New World - Encores! Off-Center - 14%

Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas... Show - On Broadway - 12%

Best Touring Production

The Lightning Thief - 18%

Dear Evan Hansen - 16%

Falsettos - 7%

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Be More Chill - 30%

Hadestown - 23%

The Prom - 12%

