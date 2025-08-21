Vivien Lyra Blair Joins Cast of Shakespeare-Inspired MATTBETH Feature

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Vivien Lyra Blair, known for her role as Princess Leia in Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, has joined the cast of MattBeth, a new reimagining of William Shakespeare's Macbeth from directors Matthew Vlahakis and Murisa Harba.

The indie movie is a modern-day retelling of the Shakespeare tragedy, which follows a Scottish general who eventually takes on the throne as King of Scotland. This version tells the story as a road movie on city bikes. Filming has already begun in Los Angeles and New York, and will extend to ten other cities across America.

“We’re thrilled and honored that Vivien is joining our amazing cast,” said directors Harba and Vlahakis in a joint statement. “Vivien brings a level of energy and enthusiasm to the production that’s unparalleled.”

“It’s been great to work with this wonderful team! I’m so grateful to have my first Shakespeare project be with such creative and talented artists!” said Blair.

Blair joins the MattBeth cast that already includes Michelle Merring (General Hospital), Christophe Zajac-Denek (Twin Peaks), Savannah Schoenecker (Dexter: Original Sin), and Burt Bulos (Fatal Attraction), as well as Vlahakis (My Brother Jack) and Harba (The Shattering). Except for Blair, the principal cast are all company members of Murisa Harba’s acting studio “About The Work”.

MattBeth was written by Vlahakis, and is being produced by Harba, Vlahakis, Aida Lembo (Euphoria), Andrew Garrettson (Big Legend) and Stephen Dest (My Brother Jack) and co-producer Dan Mirvish (18½). Executive producers include Kristina Adams, Patricia Baker, Erin M. Bradley, Brittany Brooks, Brea Burger, Kaci Burger, Alice Chen, David Hait, Ellen Petry Leanse, Mandy McAllister, Wendy Mueller, Shannon O’Toole, Kelly Resendez, Suzy Sevier, Sabrina Smai, and Norman Stewart. The cinematographer is Andrew Brilliant, with Erica D. Schwartz serving as the Costume Designer.

Blair was nominated for Saturn Awards in 2022 for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Streaming Series for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Best Younger Actor in a Film for The Boogeyman in 2024. She has also appeared in recent features, Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s Goodrich alongside Michael Keaton and Mila Kunis, and the award-winning indie Dear Zoe with Sadie Sink and Jessica Capshaw.