Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, November 18- with Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 18, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 8: Responding to Beethoven - Hear Schubert's musical response to Beethoven in a program featuring works by both composers. click here

12:00 PM

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

Queens Theatre: New American Voices Reading of DIRTY LINEN by Ofem Ajah - Queens Theatre's New American Voices Fall Virtual Reading Series continues on November 18 with a virtual reading of DIRTY LINEN by Ofem Ajah, directed by Kimille Howard. A post show discussion with the playwright, director, and members of the cast will follow. A white female nurse at Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, desperate to prove to her black female friend that she's not racist, meets her friend's husband in the laundry room... In this smart, provocative new play, cultural issues are explored and raw wounds exposed with savvy comic insight. Laced with political and sexual humor, the play's surprises unfold continuously as it builds an unexpected climax. DIRTY LINEN is presented as part of Queens Theatre's New Play Development program, curated by Rob Urbinati. The play contains strong language and mature subject matter, and is recommended for ages 14+. click here

FRESH AIR - Strathmore, Maryland is proud to announce its Artist in Residence (AIR) class of 2021 - Ellington Carthan, Sheyda Do'a, Rui Fei, Aaron Freeman, Becky Hill, and Ceylon Mitchell. The six gifted DMV-area musicians will showcase their talents at the virtual Fresh AIR preview concert before embarking on a demanding year-long program of mentorship, professional development, live performances, workshops and collaborative opportunities. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Eva Noblezada & Reeve Carney. click here

Encores! Inside the Revival | The Life - In the first installment of the series, Emmy and Tony Award-winning artist Billy Porter (FX's Pose, Kinky Boots) takes audiences through his reimagining of The Life, a twelve-time Tony-nominated musical (including Best Musical). The 1997 musical dramatizes complex lives in Times Square in 1980 and tells the story of Queen, a prostitute who strives for a better life against all oppressive forces. Interviewed by Encores! Producing Creative Director Clint Ramos, Porter discusses his vision for an updated take on the story that breathes a fresh, honest, and discerning view into the life of sex workers. click here

3:00 PM

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

The Show Must Go Online- Henry VIII - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: Tarik Davis, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan, and Anthony Veneziale from Freestyle Love Supreme! click here

5:00 PM

BPN Live: Launching Broadway Biz! a new podcast by Hal Luftig - Welcome to Broadway Biz! a new podcast hosted by Hal Luftig. If it takes a village to raise a child, it takes an army, a peace corps, and a village to birth a Broadway show. Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Hal Luftig (Kinky Boots, Plaza Suite, and many more) has had successes, failures, and everything in between. Now, with humor and heart, he sits down weekly with a different artist, expert, or industry leader to chat about every step and specialty in the process that gets a show from idea to audience. Joining Hal to celebrate the launch of his podcast are his longtime friends and collaborators: producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom); press guru Rick Miramontez; general manager Maggie Brohn (Hamilton); and director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Pretty Woman, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Cocktails in hand, Hal and his guests will chat about their favorite musicals, the wackiest moments they've experienced in the theater, how they've been staying creative and hopeful, and what they know about the business of Broadway! click here

6:30 PM

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

LIFE ON THE REZ - Written and performed by Luella Wagner, accompanied by Joe Vasquez Blackfoot Nation, developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, and directed by Bryan Rasmussen. After losing her job and with the unemployment rate at 12%, the only job Luella could find was teaching on an Indian reservation in Montana...negative zero-degree temperatures, no car, no internet, no Starbucks. It was the best thing that could have happened to her! November 18th at 7:00 pm (PST). Tickets: $15.99. click here

This Is New York with Jane Curtin and Marcus Samuelsson - Symphony Space is delighted to announce the launch of a new series with our friend, the brilliantly hilarious, boundlessly curious, and *occasionally* outspoken actress Jane Curtin in conversation with quintessential New Yorkers. Marcus Samuelsson is the acclaimed chef, author, television star, and philanthropist behind the restaurant Red Rooster Harlem and many more. Jane and Marcus discuss his childhood in Ethiopia and Sweden, his rise to superstardom, and his life in Harlem. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Dvořák's Rusalka Starring Renée Fleming, Emily Magee, Dolora Zajick, Piotr Beczała, and John Relyea, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. From February 8, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Falling Stars with Peter Polycarpou and Mary Ann Triplett click here

On Beckett / In Screen - Bill Irwin can't escape Samuel Beckett. The pandemic hasn't changed this. Two years ago, Irwin took the Irish Rep stage to premiere On Beckett, his award-winning meditation on Samuel Beckett's works and language. Since then, COVID-19 has upended daily life worldwide, and live theatre is on hold as venues stand empty. In this time of anxiety and loss, Irwin revisits the words of Samuel Beckett, and returns alone to the Irish Rep digital stage, to bring us On Beckett / In Screen, a new meditation filmed for our current times. In this intimate evening, Irwin will mine the physical and verbal skills acquired in his years as a master clown and Tony Award-winning actor to explore a performer's relationship to Beckett in the time of COVID. Irwin's approach to the comic, the tragic, to every side of Beckett's work - including "Waiting for Godot," "The Unnamable," and "Texts for Nothing" - will allow audiences to experience the Nobel Prize winner's language in compelling new ways. click here

The Night Watcher - Originally presented in our 2009/2010 Season at 59E59, The Night Watcher is an auto-biographical, one-woman play by actress-playwright Charlayne Woodard. Simultaneously a best friend, advisor, confidant, and sage to the many young people who call her "Auntie," Charlayne Woodard is childless only by biological standards. Told with penetrating grace and candor, Woodard beautifully weaves together stories of the ordinary and extraordinary ways she has mentored the children in her life. Declared "thoughtful, vivid, entertaining, and poignant" in its original run, The Night Watcher is an intimate look at the various definitions of parenthood. click here

BPN Live: E-Ticket to Broadway, Mickey's Birthday Celebration! - He's the leader of the club that's made for you and me, AND it's his birthday! Join for a special "Extra Magic Hour" of "E-Ticket to Broadway" to celebrate Mickey's 92nd Birthday! Host David Alpert will be joined by some very special E-Ticket guests: Eden Espinosa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Drew Gehling, & Lesli Margherita. The group will chat all things Disney, play games, and celebrate the Mouse that started it all. The event also serves as a fundraiser for Gilana's Fund. See ya real soon! click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You