Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, July 15- with Chris Jackson, Freestyle Love Supreme, & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 15, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

11:00 AM

Ailey Extension - Age-Defying Stretches with Finis Jhung click here

Broadway Babysitters - BEETLEJUICE DAY: Song/Story Time with Gilbert L. Bailey II click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests Anthony Veneziale, Aneesa Folds, and Chris Sullivan of Freestyle Love Supreme! click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- 'Anything Goes' Workshop | Lawrence Alexander - Originally from Kansas City MO, Lawrence Alexander is excited and ready to share this gift of DANCE!! His continued training includes a spell at the Ailey School in NYC! Later receiving his BFA from the Boston Conservatory. Upon graduating, he was invited to dance with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago; after which appearing on Broadway in shows like Follies, Anything Goes and is currently in Disney's The Lion King on Broadway! Lawrence recently partnered with ENSE Music, a label created by Venmo Founder Iqram Magdon-Ismail. His Debut Ep, 3 IS THE GOLDEN RATIO released to critical acclaim said by Ciao Magazine; "Its the lyrical antidepressant we all need to feel alive and full of hope. The title track, It's The Rhythm, is a summer smash!" click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

Broadway Babysitters - BEETLEJUICE DAY: Snack & Chat with Rob McClure click here

Lincoln Center at Home - At the Barre with Ask la Cour. NYCB Principal Dancer Ask la Cour will lead "Bournonville to Balanchine," a 1-hour ballet class that incorporates his early Danish training and NYCB's signature technique. click here

Folksbiene! LIVE - Join Television and Radio Personality Budd Mishkin and meet Louise Kerz Hirschfeld, widow of Al Hirschfeld and former President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. Hear all about her life, career and everything Al Hirschfeld. click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Improv - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Learn with Carnegie Hall - Visionary conductor Marin Alsop hosts a celebration of All Together: A Global Ode to Joy, a yearlong project that honors the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. Watch excerpts from the first All Together performance in São Paulo last December, hear former US Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith in conversation about her adaptation of Schiller's "Ode to Joy," and listen to performances of original songs inspired by the project and written by Weill Music Institute songwriters from across New York City. click here

2:30 PM

Martha Matinees - "Clytemnestra", Martha Graham's only full-evening work, is recognized as a masterpiece of 20th Century American modernism created by a genius at the height of her choreographic powers. With a modular set by Isamu Noguchi and a score by Egyptian composer Halim El-Dabh, the dance brings to life the classic characters, Clytemnestra, Agamemnon, Electra, Orestes, Cassandra, Iphigenia, Helen of Troy, and the timeless plot of betrayal, adultery, murder, revenge and redemption. click here

3:00 PM

The Show Must Go Online- Much Ado About Nothing - Weekly readings of William Shakespeare's plays. Viewers hail from more than 50 countries, on 6 of the 7 continents. Created by actor-writer-director Robert Myles, the series is producing performed readings of the entire Shakespeare canon, with ten of the plays livestreamed so far, featuring over 200 actors and creatives. click here

Battery Dance TV- All Kids Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! - Kaye Ballard - The Show Goes On! directed by Dan Wingate, is a wondrous reflection on the achievements of "the greatest star you hardly knew." Delightful moments are captured in rare archival footage with Kaye's long-time pals Ann-Margret, Joy Behar, Carol Burnett, Harold Prince, Carol Channing, Michael Feinstein, Rex Reed, and others, as well as with Kaye herself. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Breaking into Broadway: Mental Health in the Industry - Under 18's - In a continuation from the last session, this mental health seminar with Industry Minds guides performers and theatre enthusiasts alike through recognizing their personal triggers and offering tools for developing and maintaining their own mental wellbeing. This session will also focus on challenging your inner critic. This seminar is catered towards people 18 and under. click here

3:30 PM

Ailey Extension - Kids Cardio Dance Party with Matthew Johnson Harris click here

4:00 PM

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guest Chris Jackson! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

#HumpdayWithHampshire - The Actors Fund has teamed up with Schitt's Creek star, award-winning actress and Screen Actors Guild® Nominee Emily Hampshire for a new weekly live-streamed talk show. Special guests TBA! click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Foxtrot - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Be Our Guest with Ann Harada! - We're excited to welcome Ann Harada (Cinderella, Avenue Q, Smash) to Be Our Guest this week! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. Join live to ask questions! click here

7:00 PM

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - Join Paper Mill's own Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into our upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors! click here

Flight Simulator - The Flight Recorder Reading Series is now the Flight Simulator Remote Readings: evenings of digital poetry! Flight Recorder is bringing you brand-new evenings of poetry, only at The Tank! We chose the name because we believe that art can tell us where we are, where we're going, and where we've gone wrong. click here

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: LA Opera Orchestra click here

The Homebound Project - Every day, kids in need are missing nearly 850,000 meals at school in New York City, due to COVID-19 closures. Nationwide, that number jumps to over 33 million meals. a?? No Kid Hungry has a plan to feed them, but they need our help. a?? The Homebound Project is a new independent theater initiative, focused on connecting sheltering artists and helping to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic in NYC and beyond. Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project is theater made to support those working on the front lines of this crisis. Through an online theater platform, and as an all-volunteer artist team, their mission is two-fold: Raise funds for a nonprofit active in pandemic relief efforts and make great theater with currently homebound artists. click here

Bard at the Gate - Bard at the Gate is a startup play series presented by Paula Vogel. The plays in this new series have been chosen by Ms. Vogel from among the hundreds and hundreds of scripts she has read and/or mentored over four decades: works that have been overlooked and never produced, along with plays that deserve a wider audience. click here

New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series - Now in its 13th season, New York Theatre Barn's New Works Series presents exclusive "pre-premieres" of new musicals in the early stages of development. New York Theatre Barn is keeping original live theatre alive during this unprecedented time. From our homes to yours, we are excited to share and experience the magic of live theatre in development. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Turandot Starring Maria Guleghina, Marina Poplavskaya, Marcello Giordani, and Samuel Ramey, conducted by Andris Nelsons. From November 7, 2009. click here

Bette Davis AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

Theatre East's 5x5 Drama Series - BYE CHARLIE BYE LANE by Stephanie Fagandirected by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Featuring Rachel Towneand Jennifer Tsay. An art student must complete her final thesis painting remotely. Her subject is her recent ex. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - 30 Rock Cast Reunion with Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski and more surprise guests! click here

Richard II - Join WNYC and The Public Theater as they bring Free Shakespeare on the Radio to the airwaves with William Shakespeare's RICHARD II. Brought to you in a serialized radio broadcast over four nights, listen as the last of the divinely anointed monarchs descends and loses it all. When King Richard banishes his cousin Henry Bolingbroke and deprives him of his inheritance, he unwittingly creates an enemy who will ultimately force him from the throne. One of the Bard's only dramas entirely in verse, this epic and intimate play presents the rise of the house of Lancaster through a riveting tale of lost sovereignty, political intrigue, and psychological complexity. Conceived for the radio and directed by Saheem Ali, experience this beautiful and cutting play in an exciting serialized radio format from wherever you are! click here

Stacy & Mia - Stacy & Mia starts like the greatest party of your college life: it's 3 am in a frat basement, the lights are engulfing you in a cloud of purple-tinted pot smoke, and the alcohol is slamming into your prefrontal cortex so hard that it feels like nothing exists outside of you and the attractive stranger you're grinding with to "Pony" by Ginuwine on the impossibly sticky floor. But then - the attractive stranger becomes your roommate and that dark, cavernous basement becomes a stark, concrete dorm room. By the time the sun floods through your single window, what started out as non-committal fun has become something emotionally... sticky. When there aren't even 120 square feet to go around, what could "boundaries" possibly look like? STACY & MIA asks whether it's possible not to air your dirty laundry when you're literally living in it. Stacy & Mia had a sold-out workshop production at The Tank in NYC on February 29 & March 1, 2020. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Beginner Ballet | (substitute) Bethany Tesarck - Have you ever tried Ballet? Why not give it a go? Come and join Bethany for an introduction to the world of Ballet. This particular class offers a Ballet Barre for beginners. You will learn all the exercises performed at the barre while focusing on technique and quality of movement. It's a great way to exercise, have fun and learn a new skill. click here

BPN Town Hall: Rebuilding Broadway, a special The Theatre Podcast 100th Episode - In a special LIVE panel discussion, moderator Erika Alexander (Living Single, The Cosby Show, Get out, John Lewis: Good Trouble) will be guest hosting the 100th episode of The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales. This panel, composed of prominent black actors from Broadway, will discuss how to educate and build up the theatre and Broadway community, as opposed to tearing it down. If the industry is torn down, there will be nowhere left to work. We must help create the world we want to live in. click here

