Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, February 3- with Ali Ewoldt, Melissa Errico and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 3, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:30 AM

National Radio Series Program 19: Stories and Images - Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Music can tell stories, as beautifully shown in this week's radio program. Listen to Stravinsky's "The Soldier's Tale", and Grieg's String Quartet in G minor, Op. 27. click here

11:00 AM

Soundtrack '63 Pop-Up Classroom - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Creators Chen Lo and Asante Amin provide historical context for the Black experience in America as they relate to the songs they perform from Soundtrack' 63 (Rerun). click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

3:00 PM

Love, Noël: The Songs and Letters of Noël Coward - Get to know the life and times of one of the 20th century's most dynamic creative icons - Noël Coward - through this intimate performance in which Steve Ross and KT Sullivan transform into some of the many characters that made up Coward's unique life...Gertrude Lawrence, Marlene Dietrich, Greta Garbo, Elaine Stritch, Lynn Fontanne, Virginia Woolf, Edna Ferber, the Queen Mother and, of course, The Master himself, Noël Coward. Through Coward's songs, stories and personal letters, cabaret legends Ross and Sullivan will summon up timeless memories of an era that may be gone but is never to be forgotten. click here

4:00 PM

#ConcertsForKids- Soundtrack '63 - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Soul Science Lab leads a musical journey through the Black experience in America. The concert includes commentary from creators Chen Lo and Asante Amin (Rerun). click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Jeffrey Omura - We're thrilled to be chatting with Jeffrey Omura this week! Jeffrey has been seen on stage in Shakespeare in the Park's Romeo and Juliet and in Primary Stage's On That Day in Amsterdam. He is currently the candidate for NYC Council District 6 with an Arts & Culture Recovery Plan! Leave a few questions for Jeffrey below and join us LIVE on 2/3! A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:00 PM

Black Butterfly - Tahja, a beautiful and multi-dimensional aspiring Black opera singer, leaves behind the comforts of family life in Florida, the opportunity to work the family business and her engagement to the perfect "southern gentleman" to pursue her dreams as a graduate student at the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City. Black Butterfly incorporates a mixture of pre-existing and brand new Broadway, jazz, hip-hop, opera, blues and soul music into Tahja's journey, set in the bustling and exciting world of the New York City music scene. From the rigid walls of Juilliard filled with strict professors and young hungry talent, to the cutthroat competition of the Broadway stage and audition scene, with the raw eclectic energy of NYC heightened by surreal experiences, Tahja learns that her journey of self-discovery is tied to empowering herself and her passion for her music, and that her dreams "do not have deadlines." click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites Starring Maria Ewing, Jessye Norman, Betsy Norden, Régine Crespin, and Florence Quivar, conducted by Manuel Rosenthal. Production by John Dexter. From April 4, 1987. click here

8:00 PM

Meet Me in St. Louis - In this heartwarming musical, based on the beloved 1944 film of the same name, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaptation from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) includes favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a treat for families of all ages. This new digital production is an abridged version of the 1989 Broadway musical, based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. The cast of Meet Me in St. Louis includes Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady) as Esther Smith, William Bellamy (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Lon Smith, Rufus Collins (The Dead, 1904) as Alonzo Smith, Kerry Conte (Mary Poppins National Tour) as Lucille Ballard, Melissa Errico (On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Anna Smith, Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera) as Rose Smith, Kathy Fitzgerald (Wicked) as Katie, Ian Holcomb (London Assurance) as Warren Sheffield, Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman) as Agnes, Jay Aubrey Jones (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Grandpa, Kylie Kuioka (The King and I National Tour) as Tootie, Ashley Robinson (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Postman and Trolley Man, and Max von Essen (An American in Paris) as John Truitt. click here

Stars in the House - All The Girls - Celebrating Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert's CD with Sally Wilfert and Joseph Thalken a?? click here

Thespie Presents - In the Room: Max Harwood - Producer and Olivier nominee Aimie Atkinson (SIX, Pretty Woman) chats to Max Harwood for this episode of our series of weekly talks with inspiring artists from around the world. Max plays the titular character in the upcoming film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, which is set for release this year. He will chat to Aimie about making his professional acting debut in the movie, which follows a teenager hoping to realise his drag queen dreams. The Thespie artist talks stream live on Thespie at 8pm GMT and can be viewed anywhere in the world. They are free to watch and will also be available to view on demand following the initial event. click here