Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, December 23 with Kerry Butler, Jennifer Simard and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 23, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

Dick Whittington - Dick Whittington, a hilarious and heartfelt new version of the classic tale that's packed with the cheekiest of jokes, the chattiest of animals, the awesomest of songs and the messiest of silliness. It's been freshly updated by Jude Christian and Cariad Lloyd for 2020. click here

12:00 PM

Liz Callaway - Home for the Holidays - Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway, the original voice of Anastasia. Liz will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays and her career, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album, Comfort and Joy - An Acoustic Christmas. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Kerry Butler. click here

A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading - Premiering online December 21 through Christmas Eve, Stars from the Worlds of Music, TV, and Broadway including Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer star in a reading of "A Country Christmas Carol," a brand new twist on a Christmas classic, written and directed by Mark Rozzano to benefit Akron Children's Hospital. click here

2:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

4:00 PM

Music from the Sole: Holiday Concert - Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts: Featuring original music and choreography, jaw-dropping tap dancing, and body percussion, this holiday show by Music from the Sole holiday will dazzle and delight! click here

5:00 PM

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

The Center for Traditional Music and Dance's series, - The Center for Traditional Music and Dance's series, "Beat of the Boroughs: NYC Online" continues through December with performances every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. On December 23, Rafael Leal Ramirez presents a workshop on traditional Colombian drumming. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

Be Our Guest with Ruthie Ann Miles! - We're excited to welcome our guest host, Maria-Christina Oliveras, back to Be Our Guest! Join her as she chats with Ruthie Ann Miles (Sunday in the Park with George, The King and I) on the show. Be sure to tune in on 12/23 at 6:00 PM EST. A series of live conversations with theater industry professionals, led by Live & In Color's Artistic Director Devanand Janki! We'll discuss with our weekly guests what diversity in theatre means to them and how they are thriving in the current landscape. There is sure to be advice and inspiration aplenty for theater makers and creatives. click here

7:00 PM

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Il Barbiere di Siviglia Starring Isabel Leonard, Lawrence Brownlee, Christopher Maltman, Maurizo Muraro, and Paata Burchuladze, conducted by Michele Mariotti. From November 22, 2014. click here

Ballet Hispánico Holiday Celebration Club Havana Watch Party Benefit - Ballet Hispánico's signature work Club Havana is a celebration of Cuban music and dance with the Afro-Cuban legacies of the conga, rumba, mambo, and cha cha rhythms. The work is the centerpiece of Ballet Hispanico's fundraiser "BUnidos Our Artists Our Future." Hosted by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro, the evening is a celebration of the many artists who have made this work a staple of Ballet Hispánico's repertory. The evening includes conversations with dancers who have participated in performances of the work since its premiere in 2000 and choreographer Pedro Ruiz, who had a twenty-year tenure as a Ballet Hispánico dancer. Memorable video clips will add a bit of holiday spice to the show, which culminates in a screening of a spectacular recent performance. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Celebrating ALL THE GIRLS with Sally Wilfert and special guests Joseph Thalken, George Dvorsky and Jennifer Simard. a?? click here