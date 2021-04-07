Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 7- with Lena Hall, The Blackburn Prize, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 7, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

Vaccine Access Webinar - Answering Your Questions about COVID-19 Vaccines - Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced a webinar for workers to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines. The webinar, in partnership with the Adult Vaccine Access Coalition (AVAC), is open to members, non-members and anyone working in the arts. click here

Julius Caesar - Shakespeare's masterpiece of intrigue, allegiance and conspiracy, Julius Caesar is the ultimate political thriller. Caesar returns to Rome a triumphant war hero and the people pour into the streets to celebrate. But whispers of opposition grow. When civic duty clashes with political ambition, it turns out democracy cannot be rebuilt so easily. This classic, passionate story reveals what we'll sacrifice for a chance at a better world. This is a fully-produced digital play for streaming from home. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Lena Hall. click here

3:00 PM

43rd Award Presentation of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize - The 2021 finalists were chosen from an international group of over 160 nominated plays. The winner, to be announced during this presentation, will be awarded a cash prize of $25,000 USD. Each of the additional finalists will receive an award of $5,000. click here

The Chaos Twins with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker - In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos. Enter the Chaos Twins. Join two Broadway artists/goofballs, as they break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary. Special guests: David J. Johns. click here

6:00 PM

Be Our Guest with Gerry McIntyre! - Any dream will do! We will be chatting with actor, director and choreographer Gerry McIntyre (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, Anything Goes, Once On This Island, Chicago) this week on Be Our Guest! click here

6:30 PM

La MaMa LiveTalks: Take 16 - La MaMa presents La MaMa LiveTalks, conversations with artists, activists and thought leaders from around the country and around the world who join in discussions about art and life in times of crisis. Join us for LiveTalks and meet with our resident artists. La MaMa's 59th Season, "Breaking It Open," will explore how new works are created, performed, and experienced during a pandemic. The season revolves around development residencies that are customized to the specific needs and processes of each artist. Each residency is customized to suit the artist, their unique vision, and where they are at in their creative work. Hosted by Ryan Leach Featuring Yoshiko Chuma, Shauna Davis, Tarish Pipkins a.k.a. Jeghetto, Murielle Borst-Tarrant click here

The Old Globe: Creative Youth Studio - Creative Youth Studio, Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio's next stage, has joined the roster! Providing a series of professional development opportunities for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, it aims to reach a broad swath of aspiring thespians, including high school theatre enthusiasts and community members new to our programs. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, voice work, dance, and clowning in free weekly one-hour classes. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Right Now! - Created by playwright/deviser Max Mondi and director/deviser Emerie Snyder, RIGHT NOW! appears across The Tank's digital programming in 2021. The show's segments embrace and play with new digital platforms-poking holes in them, stretching the fabric of their limitations, and exploring the surreal nature of our lives during this time of terrifying change and uncertainty. Each segment debuts as a prelude to one of the Tank's currently running shows. Then, once a month, these RIGHT NOW! segments turn into a full-length live show, featuring additional sketches, and a wide array of theatre artists-comedians, musicians, dancers, designers, and more. Primary collaborators include: Adrian D. Cameron, media designer & technical director; Daisy Long, lighting consultant; Mx. Brian Lowdermilk, composer; and Celia Krefter, stage manager. RIGHT NOW! offers some reprieve. Some recognition. Something deeply silly for our deeply traumatic times. click here

7:30 PM

NJSO Virtual- From Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair - The grounds of Van Vleck House & Gardens in Montclair provide a gorgeous backdrop for the first movement of Beethoven's Septet. click here

2021 WTF Gala - Williamstown Theatre Festival Gala will be preceded by an interactive VIP pre-show for event sponsors and virtual table buyers, and will feature musical performances and special appearances from beloved friends of the Festival. Artists currently scheduled to appear include Emmy Award® nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson (WTF's Grand Horizons, "Modern Family"), Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Renée Fleming (WTF's Living on Love, Carousel), Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop, 2020 WTF Artist-in-Residence), best-selling author and actress Jill Kargman (Momzillas: A Novel, "Odd Mom Out"), Tony Award and Emmy Award winner John Lithgow ("The Crown," Hillary and Clinton), Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner S. Epatha Merkerson (WTF's A Raisin in the Sun, "Chicago Med,") Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Pasquale (WTF's The Bridges of Madison County, "The Comey Rule"), 2020 Golden Globe Award nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank, Les Miserables), Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton; Natasha, Pierre, and The Great Comet of 1812), and Academy Award® winner Marisa Tomei (WTF's The Rose Tattoo, The Big Short), with other special guests to be announced in the coming weeks. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. Production by Deborah Warner. From April 22, 2017. click here

d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical - As Erik (Harry Houdini) strives for the top, his pernicious obsession to prove that ordinary people can do extraordinary things grows exponentially to the point where danger is no longer just an illusion. Albeit every sign uproariously warns him to reconsider his decisions in life, his desideratum to become "someone" outgrows him. When he has his last chance to restore everything, he realizes that his mission must be to set an example of passion, self-belief, discipline and to continue his life-long commitment. Erik tenaciously continues his path and accepts his fate that although people will possibly remember him as the greatest, he let the most important thing disappeared around him: life. (Running time: 2h25m) click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Rock of Ages Reunion with Kerry Butler, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Dannheisser and Frankie Grande. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

11:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here