Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, May 5- Jessie Mueller, Mandy Gonzalez and More!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 5, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:30am- Broken Records hosts continue "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August"- offering their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Watch here!

1:00pm- Spencer Glass gives us a history lesson on an obscure Broadway musical on a live episode of It's the Day of the Show Y'all. Watch here!

1:30pm- Amy Hart hosts a Stagey Quiz with The Theatre Café.

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Live With Carnegie Hall continues with Music's Bright Future. On the 129th anniversary of Carnegie Hall's opening, look to the future, with special and rarely seen musical moments of inspiration and learning from the Hall's unique approach to developing music and musicians for the 21st century. Watch here!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will continue Stars in the House with Cinco de Mandy, with guests Mandy Gonzalez and Andréa Burns. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home continues with Painter and visual artist Barbara Ellmann, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist since the 1980s, leads this simple visual arts workshop. Watch here!

3:00pm- Jon Rua hosts a Cinco de Mayo Dance Party for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- The Tank hosts CyberTank: Mental Health. Watch here!

5:00pm- Primary Stages continues Tearjeakers Film Club, hosted by Charles Busch, who will discuss Random Harvest, one of his top 10 tearjerker films. Watch here!

6:00pm- Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's Broadway Jackbox returns tonight! Check it out on Twitch here!

6:30pm- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowAtHome series with 54/54/54. Watch here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:00pm- The Show Must Go On... Show continues with Jessie Mueller, Dr. Anthony Weiner MD, Meditation Expert Minita Gandhi. Watch here!

7:00pm- Café La MaMa Live: Take 5, with Bridget Barkan, Brian Dykstra, Olivia Oguma

Brianna Reed, Tammy Faye Starlite, Amy Ziff Hosted by Kate Siahaan-Rigg. Watch here!

7:00pm- The Tank hosts Fast and Furious- a call to arms for artists across all disciplines to make new work about news items and current events that have happened in the week prior. Kev Berry presents the 38th installment of the Tank's monthly Fast & Furious series of rapid responses to current events. Watch here!

7:00pm- The Tank hosts a reading of GANYMEDE REVISITED- a meditation on queer sexual power: past, present and future conceived and written by Frank J. Avella and presented with Ashley Garrett. The project consists of 3 short plays and will culminate in a finale that rings together the artists to further explore themes from the plays. Through this unique virtual incarnation, via CyberTank, we hope to create 3 separate iterations. Watch here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Thomas's Hamlet

(starring Marlis Petersen, Jennifer Larmore, Simon Keenlyside, and James Morris, conducted by Louis Langrée). Watch here!

8:00pm- NYC Ballet continues digital season with George Balanchine's Rubies from Jewels, filmed on September 19, 2019. Featuring Megan Fairchild, Gonzalo Garcia, and Mira Nadon, in her debut. Watch here!

8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and friends! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- Ken Davenport continues The Producer's Perspective with Jordan Fisher. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

National Theatre at Home- Frankenstein

Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Amzi sings from his living room!

Hollywood stars & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld Rewinds with Chita!

Get your workout on with MFF!





