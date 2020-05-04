Staying Fit While Staying In
BWW Exclusive: Start Your Week Right with a Workout from Mark Fisher Fitness Trainer Harold Gibbons!

Your fitness doesn't have to hit PAUSE, so we're teaming up with Mark Fisher Fitness to offer you a bodyweight workout to get your fitness fix! Mark Fisher Fitness's Steward of Strength Harold Gibbons is here to show you a you a quick workout that you can do for 15-30 minutes to stay active and healthy in the comfort of your own home!

BWW x MFF FIT IN 15 WORKOUT

The warm-up should take 3-4 minutes to gently get you ready for more intense movement, with a focus on breath control and range of motion. It includes:

- Belly Lift Breathing, 5-6 exhales
- Spiderman Lunge with Hemingway Shuffle, 5-6 per side
- Rocking Ankle Mob, 8-10 per side
- Wiggle Butts (Alternating Hip Sits), 8-10 per side

After that, we'll go into a circuit of 4 different exercises with the intention of creating as much tension as possible. When done consistently over time, these moves are some of the best strength exercises out there!

- Isometric Split Squat, 5-6 exhales per side
- Isometric Push-up, 5-6 exhales
- Isometric Deadbug, 5-6 exhales
- Isometric Bent Over W, 5-6 Exhales

If you want a quick fitness fix, you can do 2 rounds of the circuit, or a longer-effort of up to 5 rounds to give you what you need. For more online fitness shenanigans from the crew at @mffclubhouse, visit markfisherfitness.com/online.

