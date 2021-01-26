Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, January 26- with Lea Salonga, Alan Menken, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 26, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Crips without Constraints Part 2 - Crips without Constraints Part 2 is back with five brand new plays, as we continue to celebrate the work and talent of Deaf and disabled artists. Dame Harriet Walter, Mandy Colleran, Naomi Wirthner, Sharon D. Clarke and Julie Graham are amongst the cast to feature in our new short plays. The bold and brilliant plays are written by five disabled writers, all alumni from Graeae's Write to Play programme, covering topics from sibling rivalry to death by Post-it notes. Additionally, the pieces will all be directed by upcoming disabled directors. click here

New York Jewish Film Festival Closing Film: Irmi - Film at Lincoln Center: Closing out the NYJFF, this documentary tells the inspiring life story of Irmi Selver, a Jewish refugee who escaped Germany during the rise of Nazism. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

3:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Stay Home and Stay Safe - Four new short plays by four distinguished Irish playwrights on either side of the Atlantic, explore the topic of domestic violence during the pandemic. Commissioned by Origin Theatre "Stay Home and Stay Safe" is a compilation of the four plays, performed by actors on location in New York and Dublin and self-filmed to establish a level of heightened immediacy. The actors are Angel Desai (in Honor Molloy's "All the Last Weekend"), Alan Kelly (in Geraldine Aaron's "Teresa's Green"); Niamh Hopper and David Spain (in Derek Murphy's "The Isolation of Mr. Moore"), and Jade Jordan (in Ursula Rani Sarma's "Scarlett"). click here

4:00 PM

CyberTank Variety Show - A weekly, remote, multidisciplinary, variety arts gathering open to all where we explore theatricality and themes by you. Hosted by Hunter Gause click here

6:00 PM

MixFest 2021: A COLLECTION OF SHORT PLAYS - directed by Danielle A. Drakes, featuring Betsy Aidem, Segun Akande, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Dane Figueroa Edidi, Chris Herbie Holland, Russell G Jones, L Morgan Lee, Michael Luwoye, Mirirai Sithole, TL Thompson & Marquise Vilsón. Join us for readings of three commissioned short plays by Julissa Contreras, Dane Figueroa Edidi and Patrice Johnson Chevannes, plus a short play by Jeff Augustin. click here

7:00 PM

They Will Take My Island - The Metropolitan Museum of Art presents the digital world premiere of Armenian-American composer Mary Kouyoumdjian and Oscar-nominated Armenian-Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan's MetLiveArts commission, They Will Take My Island (2020), a highly personal 30-minute video with performances by the JACK and Silvana string quartets. They Will Take My Island (2020) is a collaboration between Kouyoumdjian and Egoyan over their mutual admiration of the Armenian painter Arshile Gorky, who has been highly influential to their work, and is a musical documentary hybrid infused with themes of family and immigration. The work integrates audio and film footage from Egoyan's films Ararat, a film that explores the life of Arshile Gorky in the context of the Armenian Genocide and modern life, and A Portrait of Arshile, a film Egoyan and his wife Arsinée Khanjian made in dedication to their son, named after the painter. It also includes interviews with Saskia Spender, granddaughter of Arshile Gorky and President of the Arshile Gorky Foundation; Parker Field, Managing Director of the Arshile Gorky Foundation; and Michael Taylor, Chief Curator of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. click here

Lumee's Dream - A digital short that dives deeper into emotions and themes of "p r i s m". Even in the most turbulent of times, we all need to take a moment for contemplation. Overflowing with ravishing lyricism, Lumee's Dream captures the inner thoughts of a mother as she muses on her teenage daughter's vulnerability. It takes inspiration from a rare moment of reflection in "p r i s m," the Pulitzer Prize-winning opera by composer Ellen Reid and librettist Roxie Perkins, which premiered at LA Opera in 2018. Co-directors James Darrah and Adam Larsen create a visual poem, filling the digital screen with kaleidoscopic imagery. click here

Molly Sweeney - Molly Sweeney has lived in happy, capable and independent darkness since she was ten months old. When Frank, her restless, unemployed and enthusiastic husband, makes her blindness his latest cause, he recruits Mr. Rice, a once famous surgeon who, despite being half-drowned in Irish whiskey, agrees to attempt to restore Molly's sight. When the bandages come off, Molly, Frank and Mr. Rice discover the differences between seeing and understanding as they face the terrible consequences of a medical miracle. Reprising their roles from the acclaimed 2011 Irish Rep production are Geraldine Hughes (Rocky Balboa) as Molly Sweeney and Ciarán O'Reilly (Juno and the Paycock) as Frank Sweeney, joined by Paul O'Brien (Six Degrees of Separation) as Mr. Rice. click here

The Black Queen Screen Tests, Act 1 - An ALL-BLACK, virtual, workshop production of "The Black Queens, or House of Dinah" built to elevate the theatricality and explore the "live." On November 20th, 2020 - after a series of in-house workshops - the Tank hosted a live stream of our experiments. But most importantly, this endeavor was created and entirely run by a 20+ team of BLACK creative artists, artisans and technicians. This absurd musical, which taps into the art of drag, mixes lip-syncing and live moments of dance and music to tell an intergenerational BLACK, QUEER story of self-reliance, resilience and survival. Songs from jazz legend, black/queer icon Dinah Washington's catalogue were celebrated here - and new, hybrid, virtual theater positions were created and built by an ALL-BLACK TEAM! The cast of The Black Queen Screen Tests includes Amanda Moreau (Wilhelmina), Joshua Josey (Lady), James Edward Becton* (Felicia), Joyia D. Bradley (Gladys), Suzanne Darrell*† (Tamika), Theodore Alexander (Wilhelmina Double) and Marcus L. Braggs (Lady Double). click here

La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival - La MaMa presents Café La MaMa Live: La MaMa Moves! Online, curated and hosted by Nicky Paraiso. This edition of Cafe La MaMa Live will be the second in an ongoing process of choreographers exploring the creation/recreation of work for an online platform. This live presentation of works by Kevin Augustine (USA), Kari Hoaas (Norway), Anabella Lenzu (Argentina/Italy/USA), Tamar Rogoff (USA) will be streamed on La MaMa's website and will include a discussion with the artists involved. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Rossini's Le Comte Ory Starring Diana Damrau, Joyce DiDonato, Susanne Resmark, Juan Diego Flórez, Stéphane Degout, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Maurizio Benini. From April 9, 2011. click here

8:00 PM

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Transatlantic Tales - A series of eight original plays written to be performed live on Zoom, each pairing actors in Ireland and the United States, were recorded this summer. Featuring many familiar faces on either side of the Atlantic the project made fast friends across an ocean and provided striking evidence of both the cultural connections and disconnects that have always characterized Irish-American relations. click here

Stars in the House - It's Guest Host Week! Join host Nina West for... Nina West's Disney Legends Party with guests Alan Menken, Lea Salonga, Jodi Benson and Paige O'Hara! click here

Three Hotels - Two-time Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale and Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei are set to star in a streamed reading of Jon Robin Baitz's lauded and deeply stirring play Three Hotels. The special evening, which benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, is produced by Tectonic Theater Project and directed by celebrated two-time Tony Award nominee Moisés Kaufman. click here