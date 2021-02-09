Virtual Theatre Today: Tuesday, February 9- with Lillias White and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, February 9, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Next Year, Some Year - "Ben Rimalower's Broken Records" podcast co-hosts, Ben Rimalower and Daniel Nolen, will will broadcast a weekly hour-long livestream video chat show where they will offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying. For followers of the their podcast and previous livestream ("Tuesday, Thursday, April, August") as well as newbies, this will be fun and fast-paced program of fan favorite segments like "All-Beef Patti," "Who Do You Think You Are?" and "Dolly, Concert, Kill" as well as a whole new roster of features and interactive games with the viewers, plus special guest star appearances sure to delight. click here

2:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. Directed by Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, Watermill), the cast of ten includes Dawn Hope (Follies, National Theatre), David Thaxton (Olivier Award for Passion, Donmar Warehouse) and the professional debut of London School of Musical Theatre graduate Mary Moore in the title role. click here

3:00 PM

The Baptism: Screening and Conversation - The National Center for Civil and Human Rights/ Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts- Join us for a screening of The Baptism, by artists Carl Hancock Rux and Carrie Mae Weems, followed by a conversation on the lives and legacies of John Lewis and C.T. Vivian. click here

7:00 PM

NJSO Virtual - Part of a collaboration between the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and Paper Mill Playhouse: Jacob Keith Watson singing "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. click here

Café La MaMa Live: Enchanted Origins - A multi-dimensional science-fiction fairytale puppetry musical Written & Directed by Charlotte Lily Gaspard Fly away to an enchanted galaxy populated with mystical creatures, space pirates, music, dance and puppets! Following the episodic adventures of extraordinary cats, Puccini and his beloved Princess, as they wander worlds of whimsy in their search for each other. There is always plenty of mischief and mayhem along the way... What will our intrepid sweethearts encounter this time? Featuring: the Good Reverend Doctor Professor Elucius Clay, Sukeshi Dalmia, Jessie Davis, Emily Edwards, Charlotte Lily Gaspard, Aaron Halevy, Brendan Patrick McGlynn, LA Rucker, Leigh Schanfein, Malik Work, Sarin Monae West click here

The Weir - In a remote country pub in Ireland, newcomer Valerie arrives and becomes spellbound by an evening of ghostly stories told by the local bachelors who drink there. With a whiff of sexual tension in the air and the wind whistling outside, what starts out as blarney soon turns dark as the tales drift into the realm of the supernatural. Then, Valerie reveals a startling story of her own.... Conor McPherson's The Weir is a haunting, evocative evening in the theatre you will never forget. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Verdi's Ernani Starring Leona Mitchell, Luciano Pavarotti, Sherrill Milnes, and Ruggero Raimondi, conducted by James Levine. Production by Pier Luigi Samaritani. From December 17, 1983. click here

Mating Rituals - Planet Connections Zoom Fest Presents "Mating Rituals" - Short comedies about Romance, Sex, and Dating By Krystle Adams, Helene Galek, KM Jones, Alan Magill, Rohina Malik, Kristina Poe, and Robin Rice. Directed by Charles C. Casano and Kathleen O'Neill. click here

8:00 PM

Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor - Interrobang Theatre Project streams archival footage of its Jeff Award-nominated one-man drama Here Lies Henry by Daniel MacIvor, directed by Interrobang Artistic Producer Elana Elyce and featuring Scott Sawa. The revival of ITP's very first production was shuttered last winter by the COVID-19 pandemic. Henry's got a lot he has to tell you, he just can't guarantee that it's all true. In the spotlight, with only the audience as his witness, Henry grapples with his choices and failures in a scramble to make sense of his life before it's too late. Daniel MacIvor's gripping one-man play offers a provocative take on love, death, beauty, truth, and of course, good old-fashioned lying. click here

Stars in the House - Black Theatre United with host Lillias White and Mathis Picard! click here

8:30 PM

The Poet's Tree - The Poet's Tree, hosted by Old Globe Teaching Artist, spoken word poet, and actor Gill Sotu, is a new program that takes a deep dive into the world of modern poetry and how artists tell compelling stories using only the power of the spoken word. Each week Gill will interview a poet and discuss their poetry style, how it is effective, tools they suggest to help the audience grow in their own work, and inspirations. Get swept away by the power of words and learn how to write your own poetry with weekly prompts! click here