Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, September 24- with Paulo Szot, Next On Stage: Dance Edition, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, September 24, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Paulo Szot. click here

Mark Fisher Fitness Live Workout - Tune in for a 30 minute workout with the ninjas of Mark Fisher Fitness! click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

La MaMa Kids Online: The Ant & The Grasshopper with Three Billy Goats Gruff - Two Fables with the theme of forgiveness. The original moral stories that teach while entertaining - 'The Ant and The Grasshopper' and 'Three Billy Goats Gruff'. Each fable is highly interactive, plus we learn the four seasons, the power of kindness, and how to forgive others. click here

5:30 PM

The Living Room Play Workshop - The Globe's coLAB Community Voices program branches out this spring with The Living Room Play Workshop. Tune in every Thursday to learn how to write, develop, design, direct, and present your own "Living Room"-inspired short plays in a final live-streamed site-specific presentation. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - TONYA PINKINS (Tony-Winning Actor Caroline, Or Change) click here

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

7:00 PM

Radio Free Birdland- Paulo Szot - Hailed as one of the most acclaimed and versatile baritones in the world, Tony Award winner Paulo Szot will make his Birdland debut as part of the Radio Free Birdland concert series. Accompanied by Billy Stritch at the piano, Mr. Szot will perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway, as well as tunes from his native Brazil. Material will include "Pure Imagination," "Once In A Lifetime," "This Is The Moment," "Being Alive," and ravishing performances of "Some Enchanted Evening" and "This Nearly Was Mine." click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

Philadelphia Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Joe's Pub Live - This season, The Public offers an antidote to all our isolation anxiety with the "bombastic, razor sharp & triumphant return" (W Magazine) of the incomparable Kiki & Herb. After major successes at Carnegie Hall, on Broadway, and on the International Concert Circuit, cabaret legends Kiki and Herb took a break from the live performance grind to explore other opportunities. Kiki's sabbatical included a stint as a Middle East correspondent for Al Jazeera, while Herb found himself in hot water-both literal and proverbial-in Southeast Asia. After their dramatic escapes, from undisclosed locations in Syria and Thailand, Kiki and Herb immediately returned to Joe's Pub with a brand new show, KIKI & HERB: SEEKING ASYLUM! - an instant cabaret classic that crashed the Joe's Pub website the moment it was announced. Enjoy in the "demented, raw and pointedly political" (The New Yorker) ecstasy of Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman's sold-out 2016 show, streaming for free, on demand, for a limited time. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Cold Reading for Actors | Jennifer Apple - Have you ever been to an audition where they give you sides that you need to learn, memorize, and personalize quickly? How often have you been asked to "look this over quickly and we'll bring you back in"? What about those times where they want you to read for a different role on the fly with no real preparation? click here

7:30 PM

(TOTALLY) TRUE THINGS: A SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS STORYTELLING SHOW - The Good Adoptee, written and directed by Suzanne Bachner, performed by Hayley Palmer: mental health issues related to adoption. GUEST EXPERT: Pat O'Brien, the Executive Director of AFFCNY, The Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York. Topic: Mental health issues resulting from adoption. click here

CURRENTS: 716 - CURRENTS: 716 is comprised of fifteen world-premiere solo-performances that are set right here and right now. CURRENTS: 716 takes us into the distinct and diverse lives of individuals as they tell their stories - through sketches, monologues, poetry, ASL, poetry, and dance - during this extraordinary moment. click here

BETTE DAVIS AIN'T FOR SISSIES - Actress and playwright, Jessica Sherr, powerfully channels Bette Davis' fight against the male-dominated studio system. On the night of the 1939 Oscars, Bette Davis returns home knowing she's to lose Best Actress to Vivien Leigh's Scarlett O'Hara, because the press has leaked the winners. Miss Davis takes us on the bumpy ride of her tumultuous rise, as the tenacious actress fights her way through the studio system to the top. Witness Bette triumph over misogyny to win roles and compensation on par with her male counterparts. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's Madama Butterfly Starring Patricia Racette, Maria Zifchak, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers. From on March 7, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage: Dance Edition - Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Those moving on to the next round each week will have Friday through Monday to record and submit a new song, fitting within a specified theme, for the next round of the competition! Today we meet the Top 5 High School finalists! click here

Stars in the House - JULI TURNS 20!!! A celebration for Juli with special surprise guests to join for her birthday milestone! click here

8:30 PM

THEATRE FOR ONE: HERE WE ARE - Theatre for One: Here We Are will feature microplays all written and directed by black, indigenous, and women of color in observance of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment which granted the right to vote primarily to middle and upper-class White women, while still leaving overwhelming numbers of Black, Brown, and Indigenous women disenfranchised. The eight writers who are contributing new works to Here We Are include Horton Foote Prize winner Jaclyn Backhaus, Lorraine Hansberry Award winner Lydia R. Diamond; two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage; Stacey Rose, who had two plays included in the prestigious 2019 Kilroy List; Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter; American Indian Movie Award winner DeLanna Studi; Golden Globe Award winner Regina Taylor; and Obie Award winner Carmelita Tropicana. click here

9:00 PM

KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Sound - What Are All Those Wires For? | Kevin McCoy - Come find out about how sound systems work! We'll demystify all the stuff that makes up the sound system, from microphones to speakers. We'll also talk about some of the different sound jobs that exist on Broadway. There'll be time for a Q&A, so bring your questions! click here

10:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight - Join Donato Cabrera and the members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic for Spotlight at The Space in six, specially curated LIVE performances, presented September-December 2020. Hear our esteemed musicians share the inspiration and the stories behind the music and artists as they perform their favorite pieces for small ensembles. Performances include conversations with Music Director Donato Cabrera and featured musicians, streamed right into your personal home viewing theater. click here

