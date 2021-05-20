Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, May 20- Oli Higginson, Molly Lynch, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway. Today (May 20) in live streaming: your last chance to watch Miscast, Oli Higginson and Molly Lynch visit Backstage Live, the Next on Stage Top 10, and more!

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

City in Transition: The Quadrant Series - Every city has its stories. This innovative on-demand digital production from Theater Alliance weaves together tales from across Washington, DC - sharing histories, experiences, and issues from within the District's four quadrants. Directed by Raymond O. Caldwell and written by Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones, CITY IN TRANSITION provides a dynamic account of our nation's capital from artists who call the city their home. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Oli Higginson & Molly Lynch! click here

DISROBED - THE VIRTUAL EVENT - The Covid masks are finally coming off - and so is everything else! The Hollywood Fringe Festival comedy hit "Disrobed: Why So Clothes Minded?" returns online in a new encore Zoom presentation with an all new national cast, more outrageous and more naked than ever, and for one weekend only, May 20-23. It's "Meet the Parents" - with Nudists! Only one online "ticket" is required for each household or device, and the show may be viewed at any time on demand day or night for the date purchased. click here

2:30 PM

Herding Cats - Herding Cats by Lucinda Coxon (The Danish Girl) is a chillingly funny play about a generation negotiating intimacy and independence in the 21st century. Meeting the demands of modern life is as impossible as herding cats for Justine, Michael and Saddo. To deal with work, Justine talks - a little too much - to her roommate Michael who earns a living by chatting with strangers like Saddo. But all three will soon find that in a cold, disconnected world, words may not be enough. Directed by Anthony Banks (The Girl on the Train, West End), this groundbreaking revival of Coxon's "brave, brutal" (Guardian) play uses the technical feats that adventurous theater artists have discovered during the pandemic and combines them with the raw intimacy of in-person performance. This first-of-its-kind, transcontinental event features two actors performing for an in-person audience on Soho Theatre's London stage with a third actor performing live via video from New York. The production, simultaneously accessible online to audiences across the globe via Stellar and in-person in London via Soho Theatre, marks a new type of international collaboration. click here

4:00 PM

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Drama - Juilliard Drama presents an hour of scenes ranging from Shakespeare to new plays by its Playwright Fellows. click here

6:00 PM

Vineyard Theatre 2021 Spring Gala Series- BILLY CRUDUP and STERLING K. BROWN - Emmy winners Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show," The Vineyard's Harry Clarke) and Sterling K. Brown ("This is Us," "The People v. O.J. Simpson") will discuss the current and evolving landscapes of American theatre, film and television, and the process of creating characters in each medium. click here

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society: JCT Trio - Three visionary artists combine talents in this new and eclectic piano trio which was just announced as members of WQXR's Artist Propulsion Lab, a brand new initiative that aims to support New York-metropolitan based artists who have been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Making its PCMS debut, JCT is composed of violinist Stefan Jackiw, recognized for combining poetry and purity with an impeccable technique; pianist Conrad Tao, an internationally known pianist and composer; and cellist Jay Campbell, a member of the renowned JACK Quartet. After a performance in 2019, a Boston Globe critic raved, "Watching the trio perform, one really couldn't tell who was happier to be there-the rapt audience or the musicians, who threw themselves into repertoire they clearly love." click here

7:00 PM

THE WAY FORWARD: FUTURE: WHERE DO WE GO NOW? - The future belongs to artists. Where Do We Go Now? presents a free forum for the most innovative and incisive artists of this moment to speak about what has shifted in their practice during the 2020 pandemic and what remains the same. With restrictions lifting and the return to live performance, what do the artists - the drivers, doers, and dreamers of the form - want it to become? Join us to discuss theater's next act. click here

The Little Hours (Theater in Quarantine) - La MaMa and CultureHub present a new work by Theatre in Quarantine. The Little Hours is a livestreamed play-installation by Caridad Svich about two poet friends as they navigate their lives. An investigation of faith, love, and grace, amidst scattered snapshots of an old artist-bohemian New York that may never return. We wait and dream in the little hours for a radical utopia, even while the world crumbles. The Little Hours is developed in CultureHub and La MaMa's Experiments in Digital Storytelling Program, which incubates story-driven artworks that harness digital distribution platforms, expand online audience engagement, and push the boundaries of current artistic forms. click here

About Time: A Theatrical Variety Show - "About Time: A Theatrical Variety Show" features performers who create and perform their own genre-defying work. Using the mediums of self taping and live-stream, these artists will be showcasing their work based on their unique experiences of "Time" in the era of the internet and quarantine. Hosted live from the stage of The Tank, including interviews with the artists themselves to discuss inspiration, process, and what it is like creating and exploring the concept of time and how quarantine has affected them and their art. click here

THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE - The new miniseries is an unauthorized parody of the King of the Jungle, told from the point of view of Miss Jane Parker, and new episodes are unveiled every Thursday at 7 p.m. on THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE's YouTube channel. Once posted, each episode will remain available for viewing indefinitely. THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE stars Paul Pecorino and Rob Eco as Jane and Tarzan respectively, with special recurring guest appearances by Mario Cantone. Written by Paul Pecorino and directed by Drue Pennella, THE DESTRUCTION OF JANE was filmed on location in the Catskills and New York City. Set in the current COVID-19 pandemic, this outrageous comedy follows Jane to Africa where she meets and falls in love with the spectacular specimen we all know as the legendary Tarzan. The 1981 TARZAN film became a massive financial hit due to its dizzyingly unintentional bad taste, and screenwriter Paul Pecorino set out to push these offensively vulgar boundaries even further. click here

Behind the Curtain: A Virtual Tour of the Beginnings of Broadway - EAG will be taking a peek Behind the Curtain with downtown theater-maker Ralph Lewis of Peculiar Works Project for a unique look at New York City's earliest theaters. Through this virtual tour of the beginnings of Broadway, audiences will be introduced to images of its locations, its builders and managers, and the actors who made history on its stages. Part storytelling, part history lesson, part personal revelation, Behind the Curtain is the down-n-dirty story of how the Great White Way was born and is tailor-made for anyone interested in American popular theater and its NYC history. All proceeds from this special one-night-only performance will go to support the charitable programs of EAG. For nearly 100 years, EAG has been providing emergency financial aid and career support to New York City's professional performing artists in need. click here

SESSION 3 | FUTURE: WHERE DO WE GO NOW? - Town & Country magazine and 92Y are proud to present THE WAY FORWARD - THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE. Curated by The Public Theater, THE WAY FORWARD is a FREE three-part digital series exploring the Past, Present, and Future of theater during moments of social inflection. The series is moderated by Stellene Volandes, Editor in Chief of Town & Country and Editorial Director of Elle Decor. As we return to gathering and enjoying the magic of live performance, THE WAY FORWARD looks to our history to learn about our future. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's La Sonnambula Starring Natalie Dessay, Juan Diego Flórez, and Michele Pertusi, conducted by Evelino Pidò. Production by Mary Zimmerman. From March 21, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next On Stage: Season 3 - After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. This week, find out which high school students made the cut for the Top 10! click here

Miscast21 - This spring, the biggest stars of stage and screen will once again take to the virtual stage for Miscast21 to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration. Miscast21 will feature performances from Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford ("B Positive," Kinky Boots), Melissa Barrera (In the Heights film, Vida), Tony Award winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Hair), Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús (tick, tick... Boom!, The Boys in the Band),Tony Award winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton, "Altered Carbon"), Leslie Grace (In the Heights film), Cheyenne Jackson ("American Horror Story," Xanadu), Jai'Len Josey (SpongeBob SquarePants, The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award winner LaChanze (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked),Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara (The King and I, South Pacific),Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Porter ("Pose," Kinky Boots), Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Tony Award nominee Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal), and Tony Award and Golden Globe nominee Patrick Wilson (The Full Monty, "Fargo"). click here

Capricorn 29 - On the eve of her 29th birthday, a Very Online millennial stumbles upon a curious conspiracy theory: the powers-that-be have initiated a new capitalist plot to eliminate unsuccessful 30 year olds. What sounds at first like the byproduct of someone watching too many dystopian films from the 1970s quickly proves harder to dismiss. And as the countdown to 30 begins, surviving and saving a generation may be the opportunity one young-ish adult needs to finally fulfill her rapidly fading potential. Unfolding in the form of a hallucinatory YouTube wormhole, CAPRICORN 29 is a micro movie musical that wrestles with the tyranny of age-based milestones. click here

This American Wife - Double taps, lip syncs, GIFs: To be online is, in many ways, to be a fan. But "fan," derived from "fanaticus" meaning "insanely but divinely inspired," does not begin to describe the obsessive compulsions of the most devoted followers of The Real Housewives. This American Wife is the newest experiment in live internet theater from Fake Friends (Circle Jerk). Chasing their not-so-guilty pleasure, Jakeem, Patrick, and Michael fall down a rabbit hole into a hauntingly glamorous mansion, where they binge on fake lemons, alligator purses, and crocodile tears. Much more than a tribute to the television franchise, this absurd fantasia on national memes blends improvisation and multi-camera cinematography in a site-specific (and self-specific) live stream. click here

Spotlight On Plays- THE SISTERS ROSENSWEIG - By: Wendy Wasserstein, Directed By: Anna D. Shapiro. Starring: Jason Alexander, John Behlmann, Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, Kathryn Newton, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Chris Perfetti & James Urbaniak click here

Stars in the House - WICKED Game Night featuring the Glindas (Brittney Johnson, Alli Mauzey, and Patti Murin) vs. the Elphabas (Stephanie J. Block, Lilli Cooper, and honorary Elphaba Seth Rudetsky). May the most "popular" team win! ​ click here

Restart Stages Juilliard NOW: Jazz - Juilliard Jazz presents an evening showcasing the Juilliard Jazz Orchestra. click here

2021 Big Sky Fringe Festival: #txtshow (on the internet) - The best show you'll write all year, "#txtshow (on the internet)" is a crowdsourced, immersive, multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this LIVE, interactive performance takes place on Zoom, originating from his Washington, D.C. home. This production serves as Brian's Montana debut. Please Note: Audience members must keep their camera and microphone on the entire show. This show contains audience interaction. The content of the show is based entirely upon what audience members write in anonymity. Recommended for 18+. Only 22 tickets available per performance. click here

Shaina Taub: Songs of the Great Hill - Uncharted + Joe's Pub Live! - Chat with Joe's Pub, Greenwich House Music School, your fellow audience members, and the artists themselves via our YouTube channel during the premiere! The fast-rising musical theater creator and performer, singer/songwriter Shaina Taub - most recently of the forthcoming Suffragist at The Public Theater and The Devil Wears Prada with composer Sir Elton John on Broadway - will debut Songs of the Great Hill, a collection of new music created during quarantine by Taub (vocals, piano, accordion) and presented with her friends and bandmates Mike Brun (bass/guitar), Hiroyuki Matsuura (drums), David Farrell Melton (keyboards/organ), and Kuhoo Verma and Sylver Wallace (backing vocals). There will be a virtual tip jar to accompany this performance, with all proceeds going to the Alliance for Quality Education. click here

BRUTAL IMAGINATION ORIGINAL CAST READING - Oppenheimer Award-winning playwright and poet Cornelius Eady, and renowned actors Joe Morton and Sally Murphy, reunite for Eady's play Brutal Imagination, twenty years after first premiering at The Vineyard in 2001. A potent examination of racial attitudes in America, Brutal Imagination is based on Eady's poem cycle exploring the notorious 1994 incident in which a white woman, Susan Smith, from South Carolina, claimed that a Black man had kidnapped her children. The FBI searched for the man until Smith confessed that she had invented the Black man and had drowned her children. Brutal Imagination, two voices inside one consciousness, brings this invented man to life. Directed by Joe Morton, this digitally staged reading includes imaginative video design by Jared Mezzocchi. click here