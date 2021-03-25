Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 25- with Ashley Spencer, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 25, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Ashley Spencer! click here

3:30 PM

BKLYN- The Musical - Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale. Starring: Sejal Keshwala, Emma Kingston, Newtion Matthews, Jamie Muscato and Marisha Wallace. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids: Once Upon A Plastic Forest - Led by Evolve Puppets (Tanya Khordoc & Barry Weil). You'll meet puppeteers Tanya & Barry, and then see how they use discarded plastic containers as characters, settings and props to tell a magical story. Afterward, they'll show you how their puppets work and offer ideas for how you can create your own puppets by recycling used plastic items. click here

5:00 PM

Vanguard Concerts: Tessa Lark, violin, Amy Yang, piano, and Frank Vignola, guitar - The Violin Channel, a leading classical music news source for more than a decade, presents the Vanguard Concerts, a free original digital concert series co-produced with the Alphadyne Foundation by VC Founder Geoffrey John Davies and veteran performing arts executive Charles Letourneau, featuring a lineup of today's top string players. The highly produced 10-episode digital series of hour-long concerts features new episodes airing weekly on The Violin Channel's social media platforms (Facebook and YouTube). Program: Tessa Lark, violin Amy Yang, piano Frank Vignola, guitar Kreisler | Syncopation Kreisler | Praeludium and Allegro Telemann | Fantasia No. 4 in D major Ysaÿe | Sonata No. 4 in E minor Michael Torke | Milk from Spoon Bread Avner Dorman | 5th Movement from Violin Sonata No. 4 Kreisler | Liebesleid click here

5:30 PM

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

6:00 PM

Bloomingdale School of Music Virtual Spring #JustForFun - Jessie and Bo Peep's Carnival Quest: The Big Toy Rescue - We're breaking out of the Toy Chest and sneaking into the Carnival! Bo Peep and Jessie are on a quest to release all the toys and help them find new families. They will need help to win each of the carnival games, conquer musical challenges, and join in Disney sing-alongs on the way to victory. Are you up for the challenge? click here

CSC's Classic Conversations - Join us for our digital version of CSC's signature series, Classic Conversations. These one-of-a-kind discussions between Artistic Director John Doyle and CSC-associated artists continues in 2021, offering unique chats with performers, composers, playwrights, and former CSC Artistic Directors. Premiering Thursdays at 6pm on YouTube and Facebook, past videos can be found on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram IGTV after their initial release. This conversation will feature: Tony-winning Actor Brian Stokes Mitchell (Kiss me, Kate; Shuffle Along) click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

For Pete's Sake - Be lifted up in love on 3/25/21 at 7 PM! Registration for the event is complimentary; please provide your information so we can keep you updated about the event and share your impact afterwards. Share the event with your family and friends - it is going to be a spectacular production filled with hope, entertainment and inspiring stories. With special guests Julie Chen Moonves, Mandy Gonzalez, Hugh Panaro, and Fran Drescher. click here

Pack of Lies - Pack of Lies by Hugh Whitemore is a psychological spy thriller set during the Cold War. The play examines neighbors and the human dimensions of connection, secrecy, and untruthfulness. This will be performed virtually with state of the art technology. The production is directed by adjunct professor, Nanci Carol Ruby with Virtual Design by Matthew Hill. Nanci's recent APU directing credits include: Middletown, The Women, The Good War and last semester's virtual New Works Festival. The cast includes BFA students, Charles Scruggs, Jessica Kurihara, Gillian Greathouse, Lauren Vaz, Caleb Harbin, Audrey Loewen, Jake Peder, and Kaitlyn Miller.According to director Nanci Ruby, "Pack of Lies is a family drama wrapped in a compelling spy story, and set in Ruislip, a quiet suburb of London. To quote Mr. Stewart, a fictional character in the historical drama, the events of this play are '.....by and large, true'." Theater Arts Dept. Chair, Jill Lincoln, declares "It is said one of our jobs in theater is to imagine the future, live in the present, and recognize the past at the same time. This is a moment that requires vision, courage, and most importantly faith. The style of theater might shift to meet the times and include cutting edge projections or virtual platforms but the art of storytelling is God's creation." click here

The Night of the Iguana - In Tennessee Williams's The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II. After four women of different ages and backgrounds, along with a 97-year-old poet, engage in the clergyman's spiritual struggles, their lives leap dramatically forward. And the catalytic, defrocked clergyman survives the night. Full cast includes Dylan McDermott, Phylicia Rashad, Roberta Maxwell, Austin Pendleton, Jean Lichty and Keith Randolph Smith with Carmen Berkeley, Eliud Kauffman, Julio Macias, Stephanie Schmiderer, Bradley James Tejeda and John Hans Tester. click here

LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES: Looking Back at CONTACT - Featuring the production's director and choreographer Susan Stroman; writer John Weidman; and original stars Boyd Gaines, Seán Martin Hingston, Deborah Yates and Karen Ziemba. The webinar event will be moderated by Tomé Cousin, also an original cast member who has subsequently overseen productions of the musical world-wide. Contact, one of Lincoln Center Theater's most successful productions, used dance as both the medium and the message to tell three thematically linked short stories, all of which featured a central character with a longing to connect. click here

Battery Dance- Canadian Voices in Dance - Battery Dance announces the second installment of Battery Dance Festival +, an extension of its annual summer festival that went virtual for the first time in August, attracting nearly 30,000 viewers in its 39th year. Established in 1982, the Battery Dance Festival (BDF) is New York City's longest-running free public dance festival and one of its most wide-ranging. Battery Dance Festival + showcases free virtual performances by prior Festival participants and welcomes new artists within geographic and cultural themes. In partnership with the Canadian Consulate of New York, Battery Dance Festival + will present an hour of performances celebrating Canadian Voices in Dance on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 7pm EST on YouTube.com. This program is part of the Battery Dance Festival + series that transports audiences around the world to experience worldwide cultures and dance forms. click here

The DANCE NOW Story: Chapter 5 - Joe's Pub Live! - To celebrate its 25th season, DANCE NOW is presenting a series of online events featuring new and archival digital works by more than 40 innovative dance makers, interviews with artists, artist-to audience celebrations, and much more. The DANCE NOW Story will be told in six monthly chapters starting September 10, 2020 through May 2021. Traditionally held each year immediately after Labor Day, the DANCE NOW Festival is known as the kickoff to the dance season in New York City. As a response to the ongoing pandemic and to support its diverse community of artists during these challenging times, DANCE NOW has reimagined its festival at Joe's Pub, creating an alternative virtual space to celebrate its artists and this landmark anniversary. Each monthly chapter (September, October, November, February, March, and May) will bring new, emerging, and longtime veterans of the festival together to honor DANCE NOW's past, embrace the present, and explore future possibilities for artists and audiences alike. The virtual series will also include an interactive timeline featuring photos, interviews, and additional facets of the DANCE NOW Story. click here

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

7:30 PM

BULL SESSION- GALLATHEA / GALATEA - An interactive discussion of the play directors Will Davis and Emma Rosa Went, scholars Lauren Robertson and James Shapiro, playwright MJ Kaufman, and members of the companies, click here

Playing With Our Food - So, how have you been staying sane during the past year of lockdown? That's the question The Magnetic Theatre asked one "quaranteam" of actors, and while it remains to be seen how much sanity they've maintained, the answer is, "Playing With Our Food!" Get ready for a weird, wild, hilarious feast of gustatory one-act plays selected, directed, and performed by Tabitha Judy, Strother Stingley, and Tippin. Each taking turns at the directing trough, this "food group" of artists serves up a heaping helping of dark comedy, absurdity, and silliness in the course of four quirky short plays by playwrights from around the country. "Three Women and an Onion," written by Ryan Bultrowicz, finds a Kafkaesque purgatory in an errant allium. Evan Baughfman's "The Last Beans in the Box" explores the secret lives of young wizards' least favorite sweets. Jackie Martin's "Cookies for Bethany" warns of the dangers of taking things that aren't yours. And "37 Scenes, and a Watermelon," by Ian Downes, asks the question, "Do they always cry so much?" So, order some dinner, get comfy with your TV tray, and tuck in to this smorgasbord of tasty theatrical tidbits, delivered via live-stream direct to your living room! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Strauss's Elektra Starring Nina Stemme, Adrianne Pieczonka, Waltraud Meier, and Eric Owens, conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. Production by Patrice Chéreau. From April 30, 2016. click here

8:00 PM

The Barre Project - This choreographic miniature, with brilliant, engaging performances from its stellar cast, is a joyous offering to the greater dance community. Conceived while theaters were dark and stages vacant, Forsythe set to work looking for a common theme running through our challenging times. Inspired by dancers worldwide who were unable to access formal classes but committed to sustaining themselves and their art, The Barre Project consists of five musical episodes that focus on the most primary feature of ballet training: barre. click here

Martin Luther King Jr.: A Personal Portrait-Online - A special online presentation of the 1965 documentary Martin Luther King Jr: A Personal Portrait will be held on Thursday, March 25, at 8 p.m. via Zoom. Following the screening, Emmy Award-winning cinematographer George Silano, who filmed the footage over the course of a week in December 1965, will join Brenda Simmons of SAAM for a question-and-answer session. Martin Luther King Jr: A Personal Portrait is an intimate and candid glimpse at the life of America's great Civil Rights leader, at a high point in his work and the Civil Rights Movement. Filmed in his Atlanta home over the course of a week in December 1965, the documentary introduces Dr. King shortly following his winning of the Nobel Peace Prize and the passage of the The Civil Rights Act. Dr. King speaks openly with the film's producer, journalist Arnold Michaelis, about his position within the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, and the notion of sacrificing one's own life in the fight for a higher cause. The film includes rare footage of a discussion with King's wife, Coretta, who provides her own unique perspective of their home life and his activism. Tickets are free; email registration is required. Arnold Michaelis is a renowned television producer and journalist, who over the course of his career interviewed such important cultural figures as John Wayne and Leonard Bernstein to Eleanor Roosevelt and Indira Gandhi. To help create the film, Michaelis hired freelance cinematographer, George Silano, who would later rediscover the footage in 2012 in the archives of the University of Georgia, where the film had been kept following Michaelis' death in 1997. click here

Stars in the House - #AAPI Broadway with Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang, Jose Llana, Ruthie Anne Miles and Pearl Sun joined by a special guest from the National Immigration Law Center. a?? a?? click here

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Larissa Fasthorse's wickedly funny comedy finds a troupe of terminally "woke" teaching artists scrambling to create a pageant that manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month. "A delicious roasting" (NY Times) of the politics of entertainment and political correctness, The Thanksgiving Play puts the American origin story in the comedy-crosshairs. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

Electric Island - Electric Island is a new musical conceived and written by Rachelle Rak with music and additional lyrics by Steven Jamail. This developmental project tells the real stories of women working on Broadway: those working hard to go from show to show and aren't the recognized stars above the marquee. Shining light on women of all ages, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, Electric Island illuminates how these performers have navigated the highs and lows of a life in the theater--on stage and off. The show was created in response to the Broadway shut-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Rak began working on this project with her friends and colleagues via Zoom rehearsals and email exchanges. The show is indicative of the time we live in and the promise of the return of live theater. click here

Prometheus Bound - Through the prism of racial and gender injustice, Prometheus Bound is a protest against the discrepancy between what's legal and what's right, against oppression veiled as order. Director Ran Xia sets Howard Rubenstein's adaptation of Aeschylus's Prometheus Bound against a backdrop of the tumultuous American socio-political climate. Prometheus Bound is fully designed and staged for an audience of no one in The Tank's 98-seat theater. Instead, it is captured for the screen by Iris Media Works as a purely cinematic experience, with masks, original music and deeply compelling performances of the late Rubenstein's visionary text. The cast for Prometheus Bound includes Sophia Aranda, Juan Arturo, Olivia Rose Barresi, Chloe Simone Crawford, Brenda Crawley, Iván Hernandez, Macy Lanceta, Alice Marcondes, and Kaila Wooten. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here