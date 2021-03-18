Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, March 18- with Jackie Hoffman, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 18, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

Theatre: A Love Story - This is a show for everyone who loves theatre, and misses theatre, but who is sick of American theatre not living up to all it can and should be. It's a theatrical experience where you and four actors sort out all that we loved about coming together to tell stories, rage against what's wrong with everything, and rediscover what's worth fighting for. And when we say "theatre," we also mean the world. click here

12:00 PM

Stages by David Lee Nelson - "You may need a tissue, but you will leave uplifted." Diana Nollen, The Gazette In 2017, award-winning solo performer David Lee Nelson received news that would change his life. At 38 years old he was diagnosed with Stage Four Colon Cancer. He kept a blog of his time in chemotherapy - a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over nine million Americans. This material became the basis for his solo play performed in 2020 and created with Riverside Theatre's Producing Artistic Director Adam Knight. Stages is not simply a play about sickness: it's a story of life's setbacks and surprises, and about searching for hope in the most unlikely of places. Filmed at the Gilbert Street Theatre in March 2020 and presented virtually in partnership with the Iowa Cancer Consortium and Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Written & Performed by PURE Theatre Core Ensemble Member David Lee Nelson Co-created and Directed by Adam Knight Donate-What-You-Will and you will have a streaming link available now - March 20th click here

Time for Tea - It is 2002 - A fire devastates Edinburgh's old town, ripping homes apart. A single spark puts fire fighters to the ultimate test. Performed by an outstanding cast - Abbi Douetil (Lord of the Flies, Greenwich Theatre), Merriel Plummer (Linda, Royal Court) and Daniel Grice. Written by a multi award-winning Author Lita Doolan. When the fire breaks out the challenges of having nowhere left to call home intensifies for three lost residents. click here

2:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Jackie Hoffman! click here

5:00 PM

FIT 2.0: International Online Festival of Latino Theatre - Water People Theater presents FIT 2.0, an international Online Festival of Latino Theatre, March 18 - 27. This Festival, representing plays from around the world, features live performances via Zoom on select dates. Tickets are $7 per play, with complimentary viewing available for those who apply. For the full slate of plays, more information and to purchase tickets go to WaterPeople.org. FIT 2.0 is a new international stage for Latino talent to be showcased and for performers to entertain, move, and transform audiences through the powerful force of theater. Festival entries were submitted in early 2021 and the finalists were chosen by FIT 2.0's judges. After viewing, audiences may add their voices and vote to determine which three plays will receive a cash prize of $1000, $600 or $400. The three winners will be presented via Zoom on "ONLINE SE@SON live," Water People Theater's virtual stage, on Thursdays in April at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Festival winners and April's streaming schedule will be announced at the Awards Ceremony, Saturday, March 27 at 12 p.m. CDT. click here

5:30 PM

THE LAST 5 YEARS - Nasia Thomas (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nicholas Edwards (Frozen, Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell) will star in the production, which features book, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County). The production will be rehearsed remotely and streamed from a New York apartment, following all COVID-19 safety protocols from Actors' Equity Association, the state of New York, and federal guidelines. click here

6:00 PM

CSC's Classic Conversations - This conversation will feature: Former Artistic Director of CSC CAREY PERLOFF (Former Artistic Director of A.C.T., Elektra at CSC) click here

Quatuor Danel with clarinetist Pascal Moraguès - Music at Kohl Mansion's Virtual Season 38 continues with the fantastic French string quartet, Quatuor Danel, on March 14 at 7pm and March 18 at 6pm. Tickets are just $20 per household, and each concert broadcast includes a pre-concert introduction by musicologist Kai Christiansen and a visit with the artists. Visit www.musicatkohl.org for information and tickets. Enjoy "front row seats" for world class music in your own home. Please note time is Pacific Standard Time. Program: Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A Major, K. 581 ("Stadler") with principal clarinetist of the Orchestre de Paris, Pascal Moraguès. Cesar Franck String Quartet in D Major, Mvt. IV: Finale. Allegro molto. The Quatuor Danel, founded in 1991, has been at the forefront of the international music scene ever since, with important performances worldwide and groundbreaking recordings. The quartet is famous for its bold, concentrated interpretations of major string quartet cycles. Its lively, fresh vision of the traditional quartet repertoire has earned the Quatuor Danel praise for vivid and intense performances that keep audiences "on the edge of their seats." click here

Time for Tea - Edinburgh's Cowgate Fire of 2002 unfolds as residents struggle to rescue each other. Discover what remains after a city crumbles, in this award-winning drama. Performed by an outstanding cast - Abbi Douetil (Lord of the Flies, Greenwich Theatre), Merriel Plummer (Linda, Royal Court) and Daniel Grice. Written by a multi award-winning Author Lita Doolan. When the fire breaks out the challenges of having nowhere left to call home intensifies for three lost residents. In Time For Tea Lita Doolan shows the power of a raised horizon. The fire leaves a gap which is still waiting to be rebuilt. Time for Tea is selected for Stockwell Playhouse Theatre Festival - "Succinct" - Paul Vale of The Stage, "Unnerving" - Two Lasses in London. click here

7:00 PM

The Aran Islands - In the grey, sea-battered landscape of the Aran Islands, full of mist and wild rain, hearth is home and storytellers regale with tales by the fire. When John Millington Synge traveled to these remote islands upon the advice of WB Yeats in 1898, he discovered a bleakly primitive, mystical land that would inspire him for the rest of his life, leading to canonical works in Irish theatre, including The Playboy of the Western World and Riders to the Sea. The Aran Islands: A Performance on Screen is a haunting and visceral experience built around "a hypnotic performance" by Brendan Conroy, one of Ireland's finest actors, as he captures the spirit of Synge in Joe O'Bryne's theatrical adaptation of Synge's early work, "The Aran Islands." This play has been reimagined for digital presentation, transporting audiences to a distant world. click here

7:30 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Philip Glass's Akhnaten Starring Dísella Lárusdóttir, J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Aaron Blake, Will Liverman, Richard Bernstein, and Zachary James, conducted by Karen Kamensek. Production by Phelim McDermott. From November 23, 2019. click here

Runaway Princess - "Once upon a time, there was a Princess born to a King and Queen who were banished from their island, forced to flee to America in a coffin ship." Thus begins the tale of the Runaway Princess... in which Mary Goggin shares a true story, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, of her Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction and prostitution, and the multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. click here

Playing With Our Food - So, how have you been staying sane during the past year of lockdown? That's the question The Magnetic Theatre asked one "quaranteam" of actors, and while it remains to be seen how much sanity they've maintained, the answer is, "Playing With Our Food!" Get ready for a weird, wild, hilarious feast of gustatory one-act plays selected, directed, and performed by Tabitha Judy, Strother Stingley, and Tippin. Each taking turns at the directing trough, this "food group" of artists serves up a heaping helping of dark comedy, absurdity, and silliness in the course of four quirky short plays by playwrights from around the country. "Three Women and an Onion," written by Ryan Bultrowicz, finds a Kafkaesque purgatory in an errant allium. Evan Baughfman's "The Last Beans in the Box" explores the secret lives of young wizards' least favorite sweets. Jackie Martin's "Cookies for Bethany" warns of the dangers of taking things that aren't yours. And "37 Scenes, and a Watermelon," by Ian Downes, asks the question, "Do they always cry so much?" So, order some dinner, get comfy with your TV tray, and tuck in to this smorgasbord of tasty theatrical tidbits, delivered via live-stream direct to your living room! click here

8:00 PM

Becky Shaw - Directed by Tim Realbuto (Ghostlight the Musical), the live reading will star Tony Award nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal; American Psycho) as the titular character Becky Shaw, Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening; "Smash") as Andrew Porter, Sheria Irving (BET's "Twenties"; Broadway's Romeo and Juliet) as Suzanna Slater, Nick Gaswirth (The Great Comet; Wicked) as Max Garrett, and Rema Webb (Violet; The Book of Mormon) as Susan Slater. Erin S. Leddy will read the stage directions. click here

Cyber-Tankaret - Tank-aret is a cabaret series at the Tank, founded by musical theater writing team EllaRose Chary and Brandon James Gwinn and currently curated by composer Sam Kaseta. Every month Tank-aret will feature an evening of exciting new work by artists not traditionally represented in cabaret and musical theater spaces. The intention is to lift up the voices of women, queer and trans artists, artists of color, differently abled artists, and anyone else who has some cabaret magic to make but is usually not given the space to take risks. This month's performance features songs by Janelle Lawrence and Sam Kaseta. click here

Stars in the House - LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE Reunion! Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since then. click here

Oregon Shakespeare Festival- Julius Caesar - This muscular 2017 production features the signature physical storytelling of director Shana Cooper and choreographer Erika Chong Shuch. Shakespeare's political thriller shows what happens to powerbrokers-honorable and not-when their motives and means lead to unexpected consequences they cannot control. click here

Joe's Pub Live- Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! click here

East Lynne Theater Company presents SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR - East Lynne Theater Company presents a reading of "Something to Vote For" by Charlotte Perkins Gilman for free, due to support from The New Jersey Council for the Humanities through its "NJ Women Vote: The 19th Amendment at 100" initiative, and The New Jersey Theatre Alliance's "Stages Festival." click here

Plague Doctor - It's an ordinary night in for roommates Cosmo, Casey, Roz, and Filomena. They bicker over chores, surf Netflix, and fend off the medieval Plague Doctor who haunts the corners of their apartment. But tonight, they've found a new way to relieve the monotony: a storytelling contest with perilous stakes. As they spin their tales, genres weave together and fictional worlds spring to life-and the good Doctor wants in. This piece is a very, almost irresponsibly loose retelling of The Decameron, a 14th Century series of novellas about a bunch of twenty-somethings swapping stories while quarantined in the Italian countryside. They, too, are waiting out a plague. In this version, of course, the stories are updated. The characters are less concerned with the foibles of the clergy than they are with their own stagnant careers and social lives and the dismal state of the world. But the spirit remains the same: storytelling is humanity's refuge in dangerous times. And Plague Doctor masks are just freaking scary. A Talk Back with the Artists will directly follow the show click here

Gutenberg! The Musical! - Gutenberg! The Musical! stars Alex Prakken and Bobby Conte Thornton as overwhelmingly enthusiastic aspiring playwrights Bud and Doug. The eager duo is getting set to perform a backers' audition for their new project: a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. The pair sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic. Their hope is that one of the producers in attendance will give them a Broadway contract, fulfilling their ill-advised, yet hearteningly sincere, dreams. click here

8:30 PM

Community Voices: Comedy Edition - Your host Katie H. will introduce the Community Voices: Comedy Edition writing program by digging into our first genre: anecdotal scriptwriting. Got a funny story you think other people would love to see onstage? Make sure to check out this first workshop for some tips! click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

9:30 PM

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book - Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book is the newest installment of Barry Edelstein's acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. It will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts our actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast paced, fun, and enlightening. click here