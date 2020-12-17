Virtual Theatre Today: Thursday, December 17 with Laura Benanti, Norm Lewis and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, December 17, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

10:00 AM

The Resurrection of Alice - Written and performed by two-time Helen Hayes Award® nominee, Perri Gaffney, the play is an exceptionally heartwarming, funny and poignant exploration of a young girl's journey into a pre-arranged marriage with a much older man to financially sustain her family following the great depression of the 1930's. Recommended for audiences aged 17 thru adult for its mild sexually suggestive situations. click here

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guests: Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch click here

Girl Power - The seven powerhouses from The Reunion return for an empowering concert of songs by famous girl bands through the decades: Girl Power. Expect the tight harmonies and true sisterhood vibes that these artists have come to be known for since they first met as the original West End queens of the musical SIX. Girl Power stars Aimie Atkinson, Alexia McIntosh, Grace Mouat, Millie O'Connell, Natalie Paris, Maiya Quansah-Breed and Jarneia Richard-Noel. click here

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash - Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical revue! From classic Sinatra tunes to Rat Pack-ish versions of seasonal favorites, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including 'Fly Me to The Moon,' ''You Make Me Feel So Young,' 'New York, New York,' 'Mistletoe and Holly,' 'The Christmas Song,' 'Silver Bells,' 'I'll Be Home for Christmas,' and many more. Featuring a cast of four and a three-piece band, Christmas My Way invites you to pour a good stiff eggnog and celebrate the holidays Sinatra-style! click here

Only You Will Recognize The Signal - Final Premiere - A live serial space opera from the creators of the world's first Zoom opera All Decisions Will Be Made By Consensus and the digital surveillance opera Looking at You. The travelers aboard the Grand Crew, a very massive luxury emigrant craft, expected to remain in therapeutic hypothermia until arrival at their new home planet. Unfortunately, the technology has been compromised. Isolated in their pods, the unfrozen migrants find themselves entangled in a shared phantasmagoria that smells like sour gummi worms. They are stuck in mid-transition between planet A and planet B, between the end of the old life and the beginning of the new life, between memory and amnesia. They can't finish the job of erasing the past, and they can't move into the tenebrous future. Don't worry: the ship's computer, Bob, has a plan. click here

HOMESCHOOL MUSICAL: CLASS OF 2020 - Told in a self-shot documentary style, "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" shines a light on the personal experiences and incredible musical talent of teens across America that have been confronted with the many unique challenges of 2020. Each teen will perform a well-known song which organically expresses their emotions about their experience as high school seniors faced with their world turned upside down. Along with their musical numbers, we'll hear directly from them in interviews that showcase their unique perspective, their wide range of emotions, hurdles, laughs and resilience that they've experienced during the past year. Inspired by Tony® Award winning actress Laura Benanti's ("My Fair Lady" and "She Loves Me" on Broadway, "Younger," "Supergirl," "Nashville") online movement #SunshineSongs, in which she offered to be an audience of one for the students around the country whose spring musicals were cancelled because of COVID-19, this television event will give students the opportunity to sing and dance like the stars they are, from the safety of their homes. click here

1:00 PM

Old Vic: IN CAMERA - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) will star as Ebenezer Scrooge in this year's Old Vic: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage. As with previous Old Vic: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production. click here

New York City Ballet's George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at the staging and production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker followed by the excerpts of the world-renown production. click here

Olivier Awards 2020 - Sam Tutty performs Waving Through A Window from Dear Evan Hansen. Dear Evan Hansen was awarded Best New Musical at the Olivier Awards 2020, and Sam Tutty won Best Actor in a Musical. click here

2:30 PM

Broadway's Great American Songbook at The York with Lillias White - Hosted by 5-time Grammy Award nominee Michael Feinstein and directed by MAC Award winner Barry Kleinbort, the series will feature performers including Tony Award winners Ben Vereen and Lillias White and Broadway veterans George Abud, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton, Karen Mason, Lee Roy Reams, and Alton Fitzgerald White, with special guest appearances by Jeremy Benton, Richard Kind, Kylie Kuioka, and more! Online performances are set to begin each week with a premiere showing on Wednesday evenings beginning November 4, 2020 and continuing weekly through Wednesday evening, December 16, 2020, with encore performances scheduled for Thursday afternoons at 2:30PM, Fridays at 7:00PM & 10:00PM, and Saturdays at 2:30PM & 7:00PM. click here

4:00 PM

La MaMa Kids Online: Winter Wonderland - Online End of Year Celebration for Ages 4+ La MaMa Family will weave their magic and excitement for La MaMa's End of Year celebration event - a fun-filled online performance by La MaMa resident artists. Embracing puppetry, storytelling, dance, music and theatre, this is a unique holiday event for the whole family, all ages encouraged! Featuring works from: Jane Catherine Shaw Maiko Kikuchi Hula Fairies: Marina Celander & Kiku Sakai Lake Simons Cary Gant Leah Lawrence click here

5:00 PM

Ten Minute Tidbits - On Ten Minute Tidbits, Spencer Glass is chatting with Broadway's biggest stars for 10 minutes on our Instagram Live about the lesser known facets of each stars' careers-- from workshops and labs to off-Broadway shows and audition songs! Today's special guest: TBA click here

5:30 PM

The Feldman Dynamic: Chanukahmunication - A real-life family attempts to celebrate Chanukah over Zoom. As with every other version of The Feldman Dynamic over the last 17 years, there's no script, no rehearsal, and no refunds. click here

Broadway & Beyond - Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color is a newly-formed networking organization that aims to connect early and mid-career BIPOC stage managers with industry professionals. Tony-winning director Kenny Leon (A Soldier's Play, American Son) will introduce the event, which will consist of a panel discussion and Q&A with professionals from Broadway, national tours, and regional theaters across the country. click here

6:00 PM

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol - Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol" by Tom Mula, directed by Mark Clements. This irreverent, funny and deeply moving adaptation tells Dickens' classic tale from the unique perspective of Jacob Marley. Don't miss a tour-de-force performance by the incomparable Lee E. Ernst playing more than a dozen characters, with a unique soundscape developed by foley artist Dan Kazemi. Milwaukee Rep's brand new production, recorded in a high definition, multiple camera shoot, embodies the very heart of this beloved holiday story. click here

A Christmas Carol Celebration - Join us for a digital celebration of Christmas Carols past! Take a journey through 16 years of Artists' Exchange productions of a??A Christmas Carol, featuring video footage from our favorite past performances, interviews with former actors and directors, even featuring an interactive talkback experience through Rhode Island PBS's OVEE online platform. Share in the joy of community and tradition from the safety and comfort of your own home as we reminisce of auld lang syne and delight in the 'spirits' of the season! click here

6:30 PM

LiveLabs: Between the Two Humps - Joseph and Mary are at each other's throats. Giving birth to the Messiah is, like, important and stuff but is it worth this trek to Bethlehem through the desert on a camel? Are we there yet? The cast of Between the Two Humps will include Peppermint (Head Over Heels) as Gabriel, Outer Critic's Circle Honoree and Drama League and AUDELCO Award nominee Portia (Stew) as God, Noah Robbins (The Trial of the Chicago 7, MCC's Punk Rock) as Joseph, and Lortel and AUDELCO Award nominee Kara Young (MCC's All the Natalie Portmans) as Mary. The reading will be followed by a 15-minute talkback. click here

7:00 PM

Andrea McArdle: A Holiday Concert from Enlow Recital Hall - Join Andrea McArdle, original star of Broadway's Annie, for an intimate holiday concert! Andrea will perform seasonal and Broadway favorites such as White Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, N.Y.C. and, of course, Tomorrow. We are pleased to bring this very special Kean Stage virtual experience to you in the comfort of your home. The concert will be streamed from Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall. click here

Meet Me in St. Louis: A Holiday Special in Song and on Screen - In this heartwarming holiday musical, the Smith family grapples with life changes and new love in a bustling St. Louis on the brink of the 1904 World's Fair. This special digital adaption from Charlotte Moore (Anna Smith in the original Broadway cast) will include favorite tunes, including "The Trolley Song," "The Boy Next Door," and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," along with the romantic suitors, comedic misunderstandings, and jovial pranks that make this classic musical a holiday treat for families of all ages, no matter where you're celebrating this year. This new digital production is an abridged version of the Broadway musical Meet Me in St. Louis (1989), based on the 1944 film of the same name starring Judy Garland. Irish Repertory Theatre last presented Meet Me in St. Louis in 2007. click here

Flavors of Magic - The Tank and the Society of Magicians present Divinely Diverse Deceptions! An international cast of magicians will perform a new show every other Thursday, bringing you into their home studios for grand illusions, minor miracles, and feats that defy the laws of nature. Some of the magic will even happen in your hands at home! There is something for everyone in Flavors of Magic- featuring all kinds of magicians doing all kinds of magic. click here

George Balanchine's The Nutcracker - New York City Ballet: NYCB's timeless holiday tradition, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker®, is streaming on Marquee TV. Experience the magic of this 2019 performance now through January 3. click here

BPN Live: My Broadway Memory with guests Beth Leavel and Taylor Iman Jones - My Broadway Memory, a live, visual comedy podcast in its second season - a celebration of memorable experiences at the theatre with Broadway's biggest names. During each episode, a guest will choose a Playbill from their collection at random and take a trip down memory lane. In addition to discussing the actual show, Michael, Remy, and guests will discuss other memories, folklore, specific performances, and geek out over Broadway - plus, you might even catch a performance or two. click here

Holiday Caroling with Idina Menzel - It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year! Song is a huge part of my life and the holidays have always had a special place in my heart. This year, connecting with others is more important than ever and I am excited to hopefully bring a little bit of joy and holiday sparkle to your families. Join my experience to sing along to some of my holiday favorites. We're all Home for the Holidays, so let's have a fun evening belting out our favorite carols, and send off 2020 with some feel-good holiday cheer. click here

2020 Roasting on an Open Fire - 2020 was not a traditional year and this is not your traditional holiday special! With all original music, Live & In Color is delivering the joy and the sass to close out the end of a crazy year. You'll see alien puppets trying to comprehend our bizzare world, Drag Race's Honey Davenport giving tips on how to survive this holiday season, a smart-mouthed reading of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, precocious kids protecting their home from superspreader Santa, and of course the spectacular vocal performances by BIPOC singers that L&IC is known for. This under an hour show is packed full of fun to get you in the holiday spirit, even if just to say good riddance to 2020. Tickets are free! Register Now! click here

7:30 PM

Buttons' Sleeping Beauty: A One-Man Outrageous Unbelievable COVID Lockdown Panto - Buttons isn't alone, but he's definitely keeping his distance! Ryan Schabach returns as Buttons in a hilarious all-new, one-man version of our hit holiday romp. While sheltering in place due to COVID-19, Buttons tells the story of Serena, a courageous heroine battling a wicked fairy. Along the way he's joined by a pandemically appropriate cast of quirky characters brought to life through puppetry, gadgetry and unique theatre magic. Come ready to laugh, cheer, sing and boo with Buttons as he dares to keep the Panto tradition alive all by himself! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Zandonai's Francesca da Rimini Starring Renata Scotto, Plácido Domingo, and Cornell MacNeil, conducted by James Levine. From April 7, 1984. click here

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play - On Demand streaming through midnight, December 24. It's A Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play, Adapted by Joe Landry Based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum This beloved American holiday classic comes to captivating life as a live 1940s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. www.playscripts.com click here

BULL SESSION | A KING AND NO KING - An interactive discussion with some of the artists involved and scholar Mario DiGangi. Absolute power corrupts absolutely in this delicious Jacobean tragicomedy. Arbaces, the King of Iberia, conquers Tigranes, King of Armenia, and offers him noble treatment -- and his sister, Panthea, for a wife. But it's been awhile since Arbaces has seen Panthea, and when he does, he is seized with incestuous passion. Arbaces resists this forbidden love with all his might -- until she professes she loves him too! But now, what to do about Tigranes? click here

Live From Dizzy's - Jazz at Lincoln Center: Club favorites & emerging artists are back on stage! Join us from the comfort of your home as we bring stunning NY views & the live jazz club experience to your living room. click here

8:00 PM

54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis: Christmastime is Here - Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Each December, Norm's festive sold-out shows help ring in the season and audiences travel from across the globe to join in the hottest party in town. This year, we bring Norm and his holiday cheer direct from Broadway's Living Room into your home. Norm will be joined by his swingin' band: Musical Director Joseph Joubert on keyboards, George Farmer on Upright & Electric Bass and Perry Cavari on Drums & Percussion. He and the boys will perform material from the past shows, songs from The Norm Lewis Christmas Album and some new songs he's excited to debut for you as he reflects on 2020. Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Executive Produced by The Katz Company, the show will feature special guests: the extraordinary Sierra Boggess and Norm's cousin, the renowned Pastor Bobby Lewis, as well as a few surprises. So, cozy up with your favorite libations and snacks and let Norm bring you real joy in a year when we all need to have our spirits lifted! click here

A Christmas Karen (presented by Seize the Show) - In this brand new reinvention of the Dickens classic, Seize the Show turns the timeless Scrooge story on its head with A CHRISTMAS KAREN. We meet Karen, a modern-day meanie who creates her own drama throughout the Christmas season. As Karen's weary assistant, you move through this one-of-a-kind adventure, making choices that affect the story, and help define the kind of person you want to be. A unique, live action, real time performance and gaming experience! click here

Stars in the House - The HBO Max Homeschool Musical Cast with Alana Bright, Annie Leppert, Elizabeth Ramirez, Fischer Barnett, Isaiah Valbrun, Jeffrey Corenelius, Joseph Nalieth and Laura Benanti. click here

Jim Brickman - Grammy-Nominated Songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will be taking the nation by storm this holiday season with the "Comfort & Joy at Home 2020" Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this LIVE event will benefit the Morrison Center. Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert experience from the comfort of home, while supporting the Morrison Center during this challenging time. Brickman will bring the LIVE concert experience up close and personal by blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs such as, "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Brickman will warm the hearts of all as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright, bringing family and friends together for anything but a silent night. The Jim Brickman's Christmas tradition continues, with a front-row experience like never before. Only one purchase is necessary for your entire household to enjoy. See the package options below and enhance your experience! Silver Package ($40.00) gives you access to the Live Virtual Concert Gold Package ($75.00) gives you access to the Live Virtual Concert PLUS: Interact with Jim in the Zoom Room Receive a stocking full of Christmas gifts delivered to your doorstep Diamond Package ($125.00) gives you ALL of the above PLUS: Enjoy an After Show party with Jim! click here

Loser's Lounge: Battle of the One Hit Wonders - Joe's Pub Live! - New York City's favorite down-town musical extravaganza, Joe McGinty and The Loser's Lounge presents the multiple-episode streaming series "The Battle of the One Hit Wonders," featuring hit songs from the 60's, 70's, and beyond! Each episode takes the concept of a "battle of the bands," but instead of "bands" it pits two classic songs by "one hit wonder" artists against each other. During each show's initial stream, YOU, the audience, will decide who wins, by commenting or "voting" for the "one hit wonder" that you love most. Tune in to each episode to find out which two classic "one hit wonder" songs Joe McGinty has selected for your listening pleasure, and as always don't forget to vote! Like all Joe's Pub shows, all ages are welcome, but please be aware that performances may include adult language and topics. click here

9:00 PM

The Space: Las Vegas Philharmonic Spotlight on a Brassy Holiday Celebration - A delightful program of your favorite holiday classics and Christmas carols including Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Bach's Choral No 64 from Christmas Oratorio, and the beloved Hanukkah Suite. This concert will make you want to break out the hot chocolate and gather around the fire. click here

Puppet Spread Fireside Roast! - Presented in the style of a late-night TV talk show featuring works of puppetry from artists all around the globe. Gather around the fireside screen and cozy up to puppet stories that have sparked our imaginations and seasoned our plates throughout 2020. Festive, frightful, and fun new puppet acts by Bonnie Kim & Beth Agosti, Kettlehead Studios, Krystal Puppet Theatre, Lormiga Títeres, Twisted Heart Puppetworks, Ariel Lauryn, and special performance by Brian T. Carson! Hosted by the creators of Puppet Spread, Mery Cheung, Julia Darden, and Christina Rodriguez from Ladies of Mischief. Puppet Spread Fireside Roast! is supported by The Tank NYC and Puppet Slam Network and The Jim Henson Foundation click here

Norwegian Cruise Line Presents: - Norwegian Cruise Line will showcase its continued commitment to the performing arts community with its second EMBARK NCL Spotlight episode, "Live From Broadway." "Live from Broadway" will reunite top talent from the musical theater world in New York City for an exclusive showcase of the brand's Broadway and West End-caliber entertainment available across its fleet, including exclusive unplugged performances from Tony Award-winning productions such as Kinky Boots, Jersey Boys and Million Dollar Quartet. click here