Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, March 29- with Phillipa Soo, Amplify 2021, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 29, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Time

3:00 PM

Good Hair - WRITTEN BY PHAEDRA MICHELLE SCOTT, directed by Kimille Howard, featuring Arshia Panicker, Dolores Avery Pereira, Yvonne Jessica Pruitt, & Kedren Spencer. Told through three timelines, Good Hair tangles together the lives of women and the central question: Does the cost of beauty outweigh the proof of science? click here

Old Globe- Reflecting Shakespeare TV - Originally created for those currently experiencing incarceration, it has proven to nurture empathy and allow participants to gain tools for self-expression through theatre-based activities, self-reflection, personal writing, and exploration of Shakespeare's text and characters. Through videos featuring Arts Engagement Programs Manager Erika Phillips, Master Teaching Artist James Pillar, and Teaching Artist Niki Martinez, those inside will continue to participate via California State Prisons' institutional TV. And for the first time since its conception in 2016, those on the outside can journey along to discover for themselves how to create a point of connection to humanity through Shakespeare. click here

4:00 PM

The Groundlings Present: 99 Seats Later - Join us on March 29th for this incredible one-time virtual conversation with the women who helped launch The Groundlings Theatre. Learn all about the journey from The Oxford Theatre to Melrose from these groundbreaking hilarious women. Moderated by Allison Dunbar and Annie Sertich. click here

6:30 PM

Efflorescence: Episode 1 - Efflorescence tells the story of six disparate people who have been living together for a year in an old farmhouse in the Catskills that has been transformed into a safe haven for Vulnerable Expendables. The story unfolds over seven nights that coincide with the nights on which each episode will be presented. The characters begin each night by singing together while they wash their hands outside in a tub of warm water. Each night they take a turn telling stories - stories of life-changing encounters with dogs, snakes, obscene plant life, sea nymphs, and the School of Disembodied Poetics. Linking these tales is the story of their evolving relationships - their struggle and fascination with each other and the natural world around them. The first episode begins on a night when a mysterious stranger arrives, shaking up the world they have created for themselves. The cast of Efflorescence features Will Badgett, Suli Holum, Jax Jackson, Violet Newman, Tina Shepard, Louise Smith and Connie Winstonalong with musicians Maria Kovacevic and Sam Kulik. Efflorescence was written and composed by OBIE Award-winner Ellen Maddow (founding member of Talking Band). OBIE Award-winner Paul Zimet directs (founding member of Talking Band). Sound design is by Tyler Kieffer (Plano - Drama Desk nomination), with additional musical arrangements by Sam Kulik and Maria Kovacevic. click here

Visible Ink-Act Two - Visible Ink, Memorial Sloan Kettering's writing therapy program, has two upcoming virtual performances. Performers from Hamilton, Company, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Carmen Jones and more will bring MSK patients' stories to life with pieces range from poignant to humorous. click here

7:00 PM

The Sorcerer's Apprentice - James Seabright presents The Sorcerer's Apprentice by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost Tickets £15 +£3 transaction fee This enchanting new British musical explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers. Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew. Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film Fantasia. click here

Home Sweet Homeland - Trapped in a building across the street from the World Trade Center on 9/11, Home Sweet Homeland is the story of a family and the Angel of Stand-Up Comedy who watches over them. Based on Joanna Rush's own experience, they work to take control of their lives and find a way back to the new normal. Directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett, the cast features Jonathan Brody (A Bronx Tale, Amazing Grace), Robert Cuccioli (Jekylll & Hyde, Les Miserables), James Rana (The Band's Visit, The Government Inspector), Laila Robins (The Herbal Bed, The Apple Family Plays), Joanna Rush (KICK!, Accidental Mummies), Chuja Seo, Sophia Stzougros and Mia Mei Williamson (Once on This Island). The stage manager is Brian Lawton. The assistant stage manager Benjamin A. Vigil. Casting by Carol Hanzel. click here

Live at the Lortel- Phillipa Soo - Phillipa Soo is best known for her portrayal of Eliza Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton - and the 2020 Disney+ film of the live stage recording - for which she was nominated for the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Notably, she originated three leading roles on Broadway at the same time: Hamilton, Amélie and Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. click here

Amplify 2021 - Join Maestra Music for Amplify 2021 - our inaugural spring concert bringing together Maestra friends and family from around the world for pre and post show festivities and a broadcast that will raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the female, non-binary, and TGNC music makers in the theater industry. The concert will feature stories, conversations, and musical performances from some of our favorite "Maestras" from Broadway and beyond. Produced and directed by Tony Award-nominee Kate Baldwin and hosted by Tony Award nominee Brooks Ashmanskas and Drama Desk Award winner Andrea Burns, the evening will include performances from Ashley Park, Nikki M. James, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tanya Birl, Kenita Miller, Shelley Thomas, Eva Noblezada, and Reeve Carney, along with appearances from Anais Mitchell (Tony Award-winning creator of Hadestown), Kirsten Childs (OBIE Award-winning creator of Bubbly Black Girl), Helen Park (Lortel Award-winning creator of KPOP), Rona Siddiqui (Larson Award-winning creator of Salaam Medina: Tales of a Halfghan), Britt Bonney, Kristy Norter, Dionne McClain-Freeney, Meg Zervoulis, Kat Sherrell, Nicole Rebolledo, Maestra founder Georgia Stitt, and a special appearance by Bernadette Peters. The evening's Music Directors and Arrangers include Helen Park, Rona Siddiqui, Annastasia Victory, and Julianne B. Merrill, who also serves as Technical Director. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bellini's Norma Starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Joyce DiDonato, Joseph Calleja, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Carlo Rizzi. Production by Sir David McVicar. From October 7, 2017. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

Julia Mounsey and Peter Mills Weiss' Protec/Attac - Julia Mounsey/Peter Mills Weiss' Protec/Attac is part of 2021: The Brick: A New Year, including Chris Ignacio's Dream Machine, Nadia Pinder's Mind As Well andLeonie Bell's Slowtanz. We are working with ZANNI Productions to make it all possible. click here

10:00 PM

