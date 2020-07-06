Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, July 6- with Melissa Errico, Jay Armstrong Johnson & More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, July 6, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

1:00 PM

DIGITAL PRODUCTION WORKSHOP: A CASE STUDY OF TISCH DRAMA'S 'THE CLOUDS' - Please join us for a comprehensive look at the making of Tisch Drama's New Studio On Broadway Physical Acting Ensemble's production The Clouds by Aristophanes. This free two-day comprehensive workshop is open to the public and will be broken down into a series of sessions exploring the creative and technical aspects of producing the fully remote production. The workshop will cover: click here

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within - The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within chronicles Valerie David's extraordinary journey to become a three-time cancer survivor, most recently conquering a Stage IV metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. Now battling breast cancer after fighting off lymphoma, Valerie does something most people facing cancer in their life probably wouldn't think of doing. With a fear that she might lose "the girls", she takes them out for one last hurrah. Does she succeed? Is there a "happy" ending?! Come see the show to find out! After all, a cancer diagnosis means only one thing: Time to get laid! This award-winning, sexy solo show follows Valerie's path to find her superhero within to fight back, along with a universal message of hope and empowerment. An inspiring, true story-with plenty of laughs guaranteed! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Melissa Errico (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Through Song | Zonya Love - Allow me to help you dig deeper into the lyrics of a song. I will guide you through acting techniques that will allow you to connect with and personalize the material thereby enhancing your performance. We'll utilize subtext, strategy, and substitution to craft a song that isn't only beautiful to hear, but also compelling to watch. click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

5:00 PM

Mint Theatre SUMMER STOCK STREAMING FESTIVAL - 30 actors and stage managers from three different productions are on payroll for two weeks, and our beloved audience has an opportunity to catch performances you might have missed or to revisit old favorites. If you are new to the Mint, welcome and enjoy! You are free to watch all three performances, in their entirety or in part, at one sitting or as you please. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Join documentarian and activist Dawn Porter, producer Erika Alexander, and composer Tamar-kali for a conversation about the highly anticipated film John Lewis: Good Trouble. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

Dixon Place Hot! Festival - HOT began at Dixon Place in 1992 as the first month-long comprehensive LGBTQ+ festival of theater, dance, music, literature and homoeroticism for the whole family. It remains the longest running festival of its kind in the world! In support of LGBTQ+ people of color, a portion of donations & ticket sales during the HOT Festival will be donated to organizations that support queer Black Indigenous People of Color including but not limited to: Ali Forney Center, The Okra Project, INCITE!, Audre Lord Project, Gays Against Guns, NY Transgender Advocacy Group, Destination Tomorrow, National Black Justice Coalition, Black Visions Collective, and Marsha P. Johnson institute. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home- Acting Improvisation | Mark Evans - Join me for some super fun improvisation classes! We'll be learning the basic rules of improv and comedy and using them as a foundation to explore what it means to feel completely comfortable living in the unknown. In this very safe, nurturing, playful class we'll develop skills to help navigate improvised scenes confidently and understand how those tools can also positively affect your day to day life. click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2009: Thoroughly Modern Musicals! The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Red Bull Theatre Presents "I AM I" WITH MATTHEW RAUCH - 6 Shakespearean actor and Red Bull Stalwart MATTHEW RAUCH sits down with host NATHAN WINKELSTEIN, Red Bulls Associate Producer, to discuss Shakespeare's first great villain Richard III. Matthew played this role at Shakespeare Theater Company in DC in the acclaimed 2019 production helmed by David Muse. He'll read passages from the play and discuss his thoughts on the text, character, and the evolution of Shakespeare. click here

REMOJO 2020 GOES DIGITAL! - REMOJO, the company's recurring sneak peek at works in progress goes digital, giving audiences a chance to get up close and personal with Latinx theater, music, dance, and film/media artists. Events will broadcast for free on website, Zoom, and social media platforms. click here

Bindlestiff Open Stage Quarantine Edition - The mission of Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is to bring joy and wonder into the world. We cultivate, develop, and sustain the circus and variety arts. We celebrate tradition while maintaining an irreverent spirit, keeping the circus arts current, accessible, and relevant. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Puccini's La Bohème Starring Sonya Yoncheva, Susanna Phillips, Michael Fabiano, Lucas Meachem, Alexey Lavrov, and Matthew Rose, conducted by Marco Armiliato. From February 24, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Broadway's Next on Stage - Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter a new, online musical theatre singing competition. Today is the grand finale, featuring both groups of students! click here

Stars in the House - Join us for Seth's Virtual Birthday Party for James with some surprise guests! click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - Ben Davis (John Dickinson in 1776, 2019; Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls, 2019; Pilate in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017; Curly in Oklahoma!, 2015; Emile de Becque in South Pacific, 2013; Galahad in Spamalot 2013), Davis Gaines (Joseph Pulitzer in Newsies, 2017), Mykal Kilgore (Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar, 2017) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Jack Kelly in Newsies, 2017; Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street, 2016; Barnaby Tucker in Hello, Dolly!, 2014) celebrate iconic men from past Muny seasons. click here

