Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, January 18- with Kelli O'Hara, ​Vanessa Williams and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, January 18, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

11:00 AM

#ConcertsForKids Sarah Jones - With humor and insight, Tony Award-winning Sarah Jones portrays a diverse range of characters discussing the incredible life and impact of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. click here

BAM: The 35th Annual Brooklyn Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. - Presented by BAM and the Office of the Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, in association with BRIC We come together to honor iconic civil right leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this digital adaptation of our beloved annual event. Audience members from around the world are invited to join us for New York City's largest public celebration of Dr. King's legacy, a free virtual program featuring world-renowned activists, public figures, and civic leaders alongside musicians and other performers. After a painful year, we take this moment to reflect and to move towards the future. We draw inspiration from Dr. King's words, his life, and the actions of those around us who continue the fight for equality and justice. With a keynote address by Alicia Garza-author of The Purpose of Power, principal at Black Futures Lab, and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network-and performances by Grammy winner PJ Morton, Tarriona "Tank" Ball, Sing Harlem!, poets Timothy DuWhite and Ashley August, and other changemakers, this tribute to Dr. King grounds us in a message of hard-earned hope. click here

12:00 PM

The White Plague - 10 years have passed since a fiercely contagious virus spread among a major city's population, causing a mysterious white blindness and eventually, society's collapse. Now five survivors come forward to tell a story they were not allowed to share before. A story of unprepared quarantine facilities and dehumanizing circumstances that drive citizens to expose the very brightest and darkest aspects of their human nature. A story of government negligence, isolation and persevering humanity. Ferodo Bridges CIC, Greenwich Theatre, Camberley Theatre, The Spring (Havant), Cranleigh Arts Centre and English Theatre Berlin | International Performing Arts Center and Landor Space present an immersive binaural experience developed from the play 'The White Plague' that can be experienced for FREE from the comfort of your home with just a pair of headphones. This binaural experience places the audience in the middle of the action as a state-of-the-art sound design transports them to every location of the play and inside every character's head. A timely and close look at social coherence, gender roles and the survival instincts of a society in crisis. AVAILABLE FOR FREE UNTIL FEBRUARY 15th click here

New York Jewish Film Festival: Adventures of a Mathematician - Based on the true story of Stanislaw Ulam, a Polish Jewish mathematician, this dramatic film is a deft portrait of an ambitious man caught in an ethical crisis. click here

BPN Live: Vasthy's Friends MLK Day Celebration - Starring: Vasthy Mompoint - Special guests include: Sasha Hutchings and Gilbert L. Bailey II click here

3:00 PM

The Seth Concert Series- Kelli O'Hara - Kelli O'Hara starred most recently in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King and I garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. She then reprised her Tony Winning role while making her West End debut for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding "Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part". Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde. Regional/Off Broadway credits include Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons and WTF), King Lear (Public Theater), Bells Are Ringing (City Center Encores), Sunday in the Park with George (Reprise), and My Life With Albertine (Playwright's Horizons). Kelli received a 2018 Webby nomination for her role in the hit web-series thriller The Accidental Wolf and appears in the second season of Netflix's series 13 Reasons Why. Other film and television credits include Sex & The City 2, Martin Scorsese's The Key to Reserva, Showtime's Master of Sex, CBS All Access's The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, Alexander Hamilton, N3mbers, and the animated series Car Talk. In 2015, Kelli made her Metropolitan Opera debut in The Merry Widow. She returned to the opera this past spring as Despina in Così fan tutte. Her concerts have gained international acclaim, spanning from New York's Carnegie Hall all the way to Tokyo. She is a frequent performer on PBS's live telecasts and the Kennedy Center Honors. Along with two Grammy Award nominations, her solo albums, Always and Wonder in the World are available on Ghostlight Records. Kelly recently received her first Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy of Drama Series for her portrayal of Katie Bonner in the hit web series The Accidental Wolf. click here

1ST IRISH THEATRE FESTIVAL: Transatlantic Tales - A series of eight original plays written to be performed live on Zoom, each pairing actors in Ireland and the United States, were recorded this summer. Featuring many familiar faces on either side of the Atlantic the project made fast friends across an ocean and provided striking evidence of both the cultural connections and disconnects that have always characterized Irish-American relations. click here

4:00 PM

NYTF: Soul to Soul - Now in its tenth year, this audience favorite plays annually to sold out houses in New York, and has performed across the country (Los Angeles, Boca Raton, Denver, Baltimore, Chattanooga) and internationally (Bucharest, Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg) is being offered for the first time ever online Conceived in 2010 by Zalmen Mlotek, Soul to Soul has evolved to include updated multimedia imagery and video, curated by Motl Didner, that reflects the ongoing need for unity and healing in today's socio-economic climate. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Bizet's Carmen Starring Anita Hartig, Anita Rachvelishvili, Aleksandrs Antonenko, and Ildar Abdrazakov, conducted by Pablo Heras-Casado. From November 1, 2014. click here

8:00 PM

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

NOT A MOMENT, BUT A MOVEMENT - Introduced by Vanessa Williams, hosted by Bruce Lemon, this first episode of Not a Moment, But a Movement features Angelica Chéri's one-person play Crowndation; I Will Not Lie to David paired with the music of Jessica Lá Rel and the work of visual artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle. click here