Virtual Theatre Today: Monday, August 3- with Cheyenne Jackson, Beth Leavel and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, August 3, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

Planning ahead? Visit BroadwayWorld's full Streaming Calendar!

12:00 PM

The TEAM's RoosevElvis - Created by Rachel Chavkin, Jake Margolin, Libby King, Kristen Sieh with Matt Hubbs and Nick Vaughan. Directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Natasha Pierre and The Great Comit of 1812) click here

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

#TurnItOutWithTiler - The New York City Ballet dancer Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

2:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Technique with Bethany - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

BroadwayWorld Book Club - Michael Riedel concludes the discussion on Razzle Dazzle: The Battle for Broadway. Tune in for a live chat about Chapters 25, 26 & Epilogue click here

The Seth Concert Series- Cheyenne Jackson (Rerun) - The concert series that premiered as "Broadway @ The Art House" and now entering its tenth anniversary season is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers! click here

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song | Philippa Stefani - Anyone can sing a song, it's what makes people listen, that is key. Understanding the text, the story, the role in which you play, transforms a song, into a performance. This, and only this is what makes an audience invest in you for the entire ride. You can find me on Twitter @PhilippaStefani. click here

5:00 PM

Billy & Billie - The Complete Series - By Neil LaBute. Starring Adam Brody, Lisa Joyce, Gia Crovatin, Jake Lacy, Phil Burke, Fred Weller, Victor Slezak, Jan Maxwell, Li Jun Li, and Katie Paxton. click here

6:00 PM

Ailey Extension - West African with Maguette Camara click here

Battery Dance TV- Salsa - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:00 PM

Loser Boy: Boom Boom on the Zoom Zoom - Behold! A live improv show on Zoom! You probably don't know Loser Boy as an improv team charting a course to undiscovered improvisation, but that's who we are. We're taking our show online and that's a new thing in itself! LOSER BOY features Dana Patrice, Emily Keown, Deirdre Manning, Jordan McDonough and John Racioppo (and sometimes, SPECIAL GUESTS!) click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Songwriting - Lyrics | John Gardner - Have you always wanted to write your own songs? Or maybe you're already a songwriter who is looking to build your skills? This is the class for you. Join acclaimed singer-songwriter and recording artist John Gardner in part 1 of this 4 part series, where you will learn the fundamentals of writing lyrics, the different approaches to telling a story, and how to explore themes in fun, authentic, and unique ways. Whether you play an instrument or not, everyone is welcome! click here

ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com Virtual Concert II - Hosted by ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com business partners, Laura Josepher and David Sisco, the concert will feature songs by Tom Gualtieri & David Sisco ("Draw the Circle Wide"), Timothy Huang (AMERICAN MORNING), Russ Kaplan & Sara Wordsworth (IN TRANSIT), Jaime Lozano (CHILDREN OF SALT), Divya Maus (THE MOLLYHOUSE), Nicky Phillips & Sarah Ziegler (IN BETWEEN), Alex Ratner (STONE AND SPARROW), Billy Recce (BALLOON BOY), and Andy Roninson (TAKE A TEN). Performers will include: Jonathan Burke (THE INHERITANCE), Jordan Cole (SCHOOL OF ROCK), Florencia Cuenca (A NEVER ENDING LINE), Arielle Jacobs (ALADDIN), Doron JePaul Michell (TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD), Billy Recce (THE PERKS OF BEING A SNOWFLAKE), Jelani Remy (AIN'T TOO PROUD), Thom Sesma (SUPERHERO), and Aurelia Williams (IN TRANSIT). click here

Paper Mill Playhouse Virtual Programming - New Voices 2005. The annual New Voices concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory, featuring 120 talented student performers ages 10-18, directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff. click here

7:30 PM

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Mozart's The Magic Flute Starring Ying Huang, Erika Miklósa, Matthew Polenzani, Nathan Gunn, and René Pape, conducted by James Levine. From December 30, 2006. click here

breakfast lunch dinner - The Echo presents a public reading of Kira Obolensky's breakfast lunch dinner. click here

REMOJO 2020 GOES DIGITAL! - REMOJO, the company's recurring sneak peek at works in progress goes digital, giving audiences a chance to get up close and personal with Latinx theater, music, dance, and film/media artists. Events will broadcast for free on website, Zoom, and social media platforms. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Andréa Mondays! Guest Host Andréa Burns and friends. click here

Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party - For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them. click here

9:00 PM

Mondays in the Club - A weekly party around a piano. Curated chaos. A spontaneous cabaret. With Lance Horne behind the piano and a roster of co-hosts, surprise guests, and whoever is there that night, you never know what it could turn into. Anything can happen on a Monday! click here

9:15 PM

Muny Magic in Your Home - An online variety show with Muny friends and family from around the world. The third episode will include: Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of All Shook Up, Les Misérables, Newsies and South Pacific. Muny artists and real-life couple Beth Leavel and Adam Heller perform "You'll Never Get Away From Me" from Gypsy. A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Julie Hanson, sings "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera and more! click here

10:00 PM

Minnesota Fringe Virtual Festival: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character named txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

The Star of Bethlehem | Free Play Reading - The Star of Bethlehem by Suzanne Bradbeer, directed by Giovanna Sardelli. A free play reading presented by San Francisco Playhouse. Registration is required. click here

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You