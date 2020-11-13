Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, November 13- with Nikki Renée Daniels, Sierra Boggess and More!

What's streaming today? We've got the list!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, November 13, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge - Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Special guest: Nikki Renee Daniels click here

Interrobang's Premiere Watch-Along: THE SPIN by Spenser Davis - At a time when live theatre is at a standstill, join members of Interrobang Theatre Project and the creative team behind THE SPIN for its premiere watch-along. THE SPIN is a brand-new dark comedy written and produced entirely for the virtual medium. September 2020. Politics are at a boiling point, COVID is rampant and Zoom calls are still the absolute worst. When the Public Works Director of a major city confesses to a horrible crime, a team of spin doctors are brought in at the last possible second to pull off a tough assignment: prepare the Mayor's top aide for a crucial news interview, distance City Hall from the controversy and point the public's attention elsewhere. And do it all entirely over video-conferencing. click here

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR - Bernard Slade's wickedly funny comedy explores a love affair between two seemingly ordinary people who meet once a year. SAME TIME NEXT YEAR deftly examines the monumental political, social, and personal changes that impact their lives over the course of 25 years. Full of clever dialogue, comical visuals, and unexpected admissions, this play will have you laughing one moment and wiping away tears the next. click here

SOUND BITES Streaming Live - Three new 10-minute musicals, plus interviews with their creators! Free to attend; reservations required. This week's shows are: THESE WALLS (Book and Lyrics by Caitlin Collins, Music by Matthew Lowy) PIGEONS MATE FOR LIFE (Book and Lyrics by Joan Saltzman, Book and Music by Andrew Underberg) COLA'O: A BILINGUAL TROVA (Music by Pedro Emanuel Franco Fraticelli, Lyrics & Book by Paloma Sierra) click here

Broadway HD presents: A Killer Party: A New Digital Musical - When the artistic director of a failing theater in Duluth invited his troupe of actors and collaborators to the first read of an "immersive murder mystery dinner party," no one knew that the host would be the victim. Or did they? Playing the suspects are Krystina Alabado as Lily Wright, Carolee Carmello as Justine Case, Drew Gehling as Cameron Mitchelljohn, Jackie Burns as Joan McArthur, Laura Osnes as Vivika Orsonwelles, Jarrod Spector as George Murderer, Alex Newell as Shea Crescendo, Miguel Cervantes as Clarke Staples, and Jeremy Jordan as...Jeremy Jordan. click here

2:30 PM

[title of show] - A Virtual Production - Jeff (Marc Elliot - Eastenders) and Hunter (Tyrone Huntley - Jesus Christ Superstar), two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks! They're joined by their two actress friends, Susan (Jenna Russell - Sunday In The Park With George) and Heidi (Lucie Jones - Waitress), and their music director, Larry (Ben Ferguson) but they hit another roadblock... What should they write about? They decide it's best to "write what you know," and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical. As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?! Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, Josh Seymour directs this uplifting show celebrating individuality and creativity. click here

5:00 PM

Virtual Halston - VIRTUAL HALSTON was created to provide much-needed laughter in a dark, uncertain time, has indeed, provided respite to thousands of viewers each week. Special guest Amanda Green click here

6:00 PM

The Fab Four Budokan - Watch Emmy Award-winning Beatles tribute band The Fab Four recreate the Beatles' historic performance in Tokyo Japan at the Nippon Budokan indoor arena. This live stream, airing from Fab Four Studios in Southern California, will run for approx. 1 hour (starting at 6:00 pm PST on Friday, 11/13) and will offer on-demand viewing of the video replay for 1 week! Tickets will remain on sale throughout the replay period. Learn more about the act the L.A. Times has called "The Best Beatles Show in The World" at www.TheFabFour.com. click here

7:00 PM

American Dreams - American Dreams invites YOU to participate in the newest game show sensation - where you, the audience, decide who wins the ultimate prize: citizenship to "the greatest nation on earth." Redefining online theater, this is a participatory performance which changes every night. A funnel for both unarticulated and spoken fears and divisions most current in the U.S., American Dreams meets audiences where they are in debate(s) on borders, immigration, security, and citizenship, and creates a space for connection and dialogue in and between communities about what it means to be(come) a citizen of this country. The show transforms abstract political debates into personal, tangible questions: What shifts when we aren't talking about distant borders but potential neighbors? What kinds and levels of bias do we bring to the conversation? Who would you take a chance on? How far would you go to advocate for your choice? Do you trust the system? If not, why and how do you continue to participate in it? At a time when so many feel a deep divide between various definitions of who "we" are, American Dreams strives to offer something more essential than ever: the opportunity to connect our hearts and minds with people, places and ideas we might not encounter otherwise. click here

Radio Free Birdland- Sierra Boggess - On Friday, November 13 at 7pm, Broadway leading lady Sierra Boggess will be in the spotlight in a very special concert taped in the Birdland Theater. Ms. Boggess says, "Join me as I sing onstage for the first time since quarantine, reunited with my sister Summer Boggess on cello and my music director and arranger, Brian Hertz! Come hear stories from my time in Colorado, climbing fourteeners and listening to rivers. Listen to us play music together from the comfort of your homes, and come be reminded that we are all in this together and no one is alone! This show is dedicated to anyone who needs a little rejuvenating from the strangeness of the times, who wants a little reminder that life can still be beautiful and full of music, and that love is always the answer!" Songs will include "Come to My Garden," "Think of Me," "Beyond My Wildest Dreams," "Love Never Dies." click here

50 SHADES OF MIXED Confessions of Your Ethnically Ambiguous Best Friend - 50 SHADES OF MIXED Confessions of Your Ethnically Ambiguous Best Friend, written and performed by Anastasia Washington, directed by Juliette Jeffers, a hilarious confessional of a bi-racial woman about things you shouldn't say to another human being. In this solo show, Anastasia shares real life heartbreaking moments and often humorous stories. You'll laugh, you'll learn and you'll wake the hell up! Streams live Nov 13 @ 7:00 pm (PST). Tickets: $15.99. For tickets & Info: Whitefiretheatre.com click here

Party at the End of the World - Let's party until the world ends! All We Have to Fear: Party at the End of the World is a new, online, immersive show featuring mysteries, ancient Gods stranded on Earth, and the most rambunctious, out of their depth, partiers this side of a Dionysus-fueled rager. Join us from the comfort of your own couch. All We Have to Fear is hosted on gather.town, an 8-bit style video hosting site. Audience requirements include a laptop or desktop with audio and video streaming as well as Firefox or Chrome. Headphones are also required. click here

The Missing Pages - On December 16, 1825 Theodor Molt became the sole Canadian to meet Ludwig van Beethoven, but what could have happened between the two men? After Molt's florid greeting in one of Beethoven's notebooks, the following four pages were violently ripped out and destroyed. Betrayal? Competition? Scandal? Or just old fashioned ego and pride? With music, song, drama, history and informed speculation, The Missing Pages investigates. Starring: Richard Greenblatt - Director Derek Boyes - Ludwig van Beethoven Tom Allen - Anton Schindler Patricia O'Callaghan - Susannah Sotto Bryce Kulak - Theodore Molt Lori Gemmell - Harpist Covid-19 has put great restrictions on the theatre world, making it not possible for us to bring to you live performances in person. Therefore, Theatre Collingwood is venturing into the world of streamed performances and invites you to attend from the safety and comfort of your own home! Please join us for this brilliant production from CBC radio host Tom Allen. click here

Haruna Lee's Beyond the Wound is a Portal - Obie-Award Winner Haruna Lee directs "Beyond the Wound is a portal" - an immersive musical ritual that invites you to slow down and rest as we, the first line of curse breakers and spacewalkers, seed the magic and medicine of our imagination together. Singing bravely of collective joy over the tyranny of silence, we invoke our imagination as the salve for the wounded parts of ourselves and our community. Guided by the 8 phases of the moon, this playful, dream-logic ritual weaves in original song and stories unearthing the makers' collective experiences around the aching monstrosity of intergenerational family inheritance, the feelings of loss that manifest as disembodiment and distortion at this very moment, memory as both the site of wounds and of dreams, and the cyclical nature of our healing and becoming. You are who you are. And you are who you've been. And you are who you'll be. And we invite all of this in. click here

7:30 PM

Monty Python's Spamalot - Musical Theatre Southwest brings you this lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony® Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. The outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight audiences as they search for the Holy Grail and "always look on the bright side of life." Director, Lando Ruiz Stage Manager, Elizabeth Ponic Choreographer, Justine Saugen Music Director, Dakotah Lopez click here

She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms - She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans who on the 1st anniversary of the death of her 15-year-old sister Tilly, decides to investigate Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook in an effort to learn more about her. In the process Agnes stumbles into an online virtual game full of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly's refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and Gen Z pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen has adapted his 2011 hit play She Kills Monsters into a virtual wonderland for the modern age that offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. Written by Qui Nguyen Directed by Raelle Myrick- Hodges (Azuka Theatre Founder, Artistic Director and Theater Director (Top Dog/ Underdog, Kidnapping Jane Doe) Assistant Directed by Bar Silberstein and Performed by Bluebird Theatre Company Members & Guest Artists "She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com click here

The Better Halves Tour - With a dash of sweet and a whole lot of sass, this duo of the better halves of marriage will have you in tears of laughter, joy and screaming, "that's SO me!" Join Debbie Childers and Joy Earle as they share their stories of love, life and why they're the better half in the relationship. A great night for not only couples, but singles alike (you might learn a thing or two)! Super funny, extremely relatable and sure to be a night you won't soon forget! For those of us who can't make it in person, we are also live streaming the show! click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Britten's Peter Grimes Starring Patricia Racette, Anthony Dean Griffey, and Anthony Michaels-Moore, conducted by Donald Runnicles. From March 15, 2008. click here

Hartt Dances - Live stream event of works by Merce Cunningham and José Limón by artists of the renowned Hartt School. click here

8:00 PM

Next On Stage - BROADWAY'S NEXT ON STAGE is back for Season 2! We're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities! Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition. This week, find out who wins in the finale episode! click here

Harsh Cacophonies I & II - Harsh Cacophonies I & II is a full-length monologue about the intersection of queerness and the things that hold us back from attaining an impossible perfection. Carefully balancing autobiography, spoken word, standup, and storytelling, Tank Associate Artist Kev Berry's ritual of queer performance explores how we each learn to view our physical selves in the mirror and the constant struggle to find a sense of the sacred among the infinite and unbearable noise. Harsh Cacophonies I & II will be the first production to be live-streamed from The Tank's empty mainstage theatre. click here

Stars in the House - Best of Vote - A - Thon Pt. 2 with Darius de Haas from Marvelous Mrs. Maisel click here

GARDEN POLITICS - A romantic comedy by Michael Slade about people of "a certain age" who find love while battling City Hall. Available on Broadway on Demand from Nov 13 - 18, 2020. click here

A War of the Worlds - H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes 70 miles outside Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends, and everything they have ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them. As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago, one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild. click here

9:00 PM

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here

Great Performances Presents Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles - Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles is the first documentary to chronicle the complete story of the international Broadway blockbuster musical "Fiddler on the Roof" by exploring the unexpected richness of its themes as well as its extensive reach across time and cultures. "Fiddler on the Roof" is the tale of Jewish immigrants coming to America, of immigrants and refugees trying to escape persecution in their homeland, of the fraying of tradition, generational tension and the loss of roots. Featuring rare archival footage, the documentary also includes personal experiences and insights into the show's timeless impact from "Fiddler on the Roof" composer and lyricist Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick as well commentary from former cast and creative members along with famous fans impacted by the musical, including Joel Grey, Topol, Harvey Fierstein, Harold Prince, Itzhak Perlman, Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and many others. click here

10:00 PM

Melbourne Fringe: #txtshow - A completely immersive multiscreen performance featuring a mysterious character called txt (pronounced "text") who recites a script written anonymously in real-time by a live audience (on the internet). Created and performed by Brian Feldman, this live, interactive performance takes place on Zoom. click here

