Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, May 29- with Jordan Fisher, Cheyenne Jackson, Chita Rivera, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, May 29, 2020.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

1:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Acting Through Song w/ Jonathan Roxmouth - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Stretch & Strength - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

9:30 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Breaking Into Broadway: A journey from Ensemble to Leading Lady w/ Pip Stefani - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - InspectorPulse@Home: Can You Hear Me Now? You can turn up or down the volume on a phone or computer, but how does that work in music? Inspector Pulse investigates the mysteries of dynamics! click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Disney Sing-A-Long w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Lauren Molina (and Noodle!) click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Jazz Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- featuring special guest Montego Glover. click here

1:00 PM

Tiler Peck's Ballet Class - The New York City Ballet dancer will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram! click here

1:30 PM

Leave A Light On - As a grand finale to the Leave A Light On series, multi-award winning recording artist Beverley Knight will perform an exclusive live-streamed concert. The show will be live streamed as part of the Leave A Light on series of concerts produced by Lambert Jackson and The Theatre Café, which aims not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Dear Evan Hansen Broadway Cast with Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba and Christiane Noll joined by writer Steven Levenson and director Michael Greif. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making using simple materials found at home. click here

Battery Dance TV- Musical Theatre - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Finding Neverland Workshop w/ Billy Tighe - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Hairspray Live- The Shows Must go On continues with a livestream of Hairspray Live! It will be available to view for 48 hours after the premiere. click here

3:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Hip Hop for Kids - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:30 PM

NYTW COMMUNITY CORNER: Queering Borders: Immigration & the Arts- Join NYTW Community Engagement Associate Gaven Trinidad, NYTW Tow Playwright-in-Residence Victor I. Cazares and Immigration Equality in conversation about the political intersections of art, activism, immigration, and queerness. This conversation is in collaboration with National Queer Theatre. click here

4:00 PM

Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up - Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! click here

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Wicked Workshop w/ Charlie Sutton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Dominique Kelley click here

6:00 PM

Broadway Jackbox - Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello's series returns with special guests! click here

Battery Dance TV- Tango - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- THE BROADHURST AT 100! 54 CELEBRATES THE BROADHURST THEATRE - Those four musicals, plus many others, all made their Broadway debut on West 44th Street at the historic Broadhurst Theatre. Celebrating its 100th birthday this year, the Broadhurst is going to get a fabulous centennial celebration at Feinstein's/54 Below. Join us for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who were lucky enough to grace the Broadhurst stage! The Untold Stories of Broadway's Jennifer Ashley Tepper and Behind the Curtain's Robert W Schneider will be on hand to share trivia and anecdotes about the theatre that has been home to such legends as Daniel Radcliffe, Nathan Lane, Elaine Stritch, Stephen Sondheim, and Neil Simon. Expect some of the Broadhurst's favorite artists to make an appearance and wish this magical theater a happy 100th birthday! Featuring: Jerry Adler (Oh What a Lovely War), Eli Bolin (Found, Volley Girls), Jim Brochu (Zero Hour), Carole Demas (Grease), Wayne Cilento (Dancin'), Josh Franklin (Grease), Marcy Harriell (Lennon), Sarah Charles Lewis (Tuck Everlasting), Howard McGillin (Kiss of the Spiderwoman), John Miller (Mozart in the Jungle), Christiane Noll (Ragtime), Alice Ripley (American Psycho, Next To Normal), Don Scardino (Godspell, Lennon), Rebecca Spigelman (Hairspray), and a Trivia Contest Video with Tony Award winner Jason Alexander (Seinfeld, Broadway Bound). Hosted by Robert W. Schneider & Jennifer Ashley Tepper. Originally performed on August 16, 2017. click here

7:00 PM

#LAOAtHome - Living Room Recital: Amanda Woodbury and Aurelia Andrews click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Viewers' Choice: Bellini's La Sonnambula, Starring Natalie Dessay and Juan Diego Flórez, conducted by Evelino Pidò. From March 21, 2009. click here

8:00 PM

Chita: A Legendary Celebration- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' one-night-only evening of song and dance celebrating the legendary Chita Rivera. Interspersed among remarkable performances will be new interviews with Rivera from her home conducted remotely by veteran Broadway journalist Richard Ridge , host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge" for BroadwayWorld. click here

Stars in the House - Cheyenne Jackson click here

NYC Ballet Digital Season - Justin Peck's Easy, filmed on May 3, 2018 (world premiere performance). Featuring Claire Kretzschmar, Unity Phelan, Indiana Woodward, Preston Chamblee, Harrison Coll, and Sean Suozzi with clarinetist Steven Hartman and the New York City Ballet Orchestra conducted by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton. Pam Tanowitz's Bartók Ballet (excerpt), filmed on May 2, 2019 (world premiere performance). Featuring Indiana Woodward, Sarah Villwock, Miriam Miller, Mira Nadon, Rachel Hutsell, Emily Kikta, Devin Alberda, Daniel Applebaum, Jonathan Fahoury with FLUX Quartet, guest musicians. Alexei Ratmansky's Voices (excerpt), filmed on January 30, 2020 (world premiere performance). Featuring Lauren Lovette, Ask la Cour, Joseph Gordon, Adrian Danchig-Waring, Roman Mejia, Andrew Veyette with NYCB Solo Pianist Stephen Gosling. Gianna Reisen's Composer's Holiday (excerpt), filmed on September 28, 2017 (world premiere performance). Featuring Christina Clark, Emma Von Enck, Gilbert Bolden III, Roman Mejia with NYCB Orchestra Concertmaster Arturo Delmoni and NYCB Solo Pianist Susan Walters. Kyle Abraham's The Runaway (excerpt), filmed on January 31, 2019. Featuring Taylor Stanley with NYCB Orchestra Assistant Concertmaster Nicolas Danielson and NYCB Solo Pianist Nancy McDill Justin Peck's The Times Are Racing (excerpt), filmed on January 26, 2017 (world premiere performance). Featuring Robert Fairchild and Justin Peck. Mauro Bigonzetti's Oltremare (excerpt), filmed on April 23, 2019. Featuring Maria Kowroski, Brittany Pollack*, Georgina Pazcoguin, Megan LeCrone, Tyler Angle, Andrew Veyette, Peter Walker, and Christopher Grant* (*first time in role) with the New York City Ballet Orchestra conducted by NYCB Music Director Andrew Litton. Introduced by NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck. click here

The Producer's Perspective - Broadway Producer Ken Davenport chats with Adrian Bryan-Brown! click here

Joe's Pub Live - María Terremoto comes from the Terremoto legacy, from Jerez de la Frontera: granddaughter of the genius Fernando Fernández Monje, "Terremoto of Jerez" and daughter of singer Fernando Fernández Pantoja "Fernando Terremoto." She was the youngest ever artist to receive the Giraldillo award for new artist at the Seville Flamenco Biennial. Following a career replete with glowing reviews, Maria has been labeled as "The flag bearer for young flamenco singers." She has just released her first album, La Huella de mi Sentío, in which she presents the cantes (songs) that have been with her since childhood. Her orthodox expression of cante maintains a fresh coherence with the modern sounds of flamenco. María will be accompanied by Nono Jero (guitar) and singer José "El Pechuguita". click here

Mr. Belvedere- The Actors Fund will present a special one-night-only streaming event reuniting the cast of the beloved television show, Mr. Belvedere. click here

Saturday, May 30

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Conditioning - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Reading Music (Part 1) w/ Haley Bennett - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Grasan Kingsberry click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Flow - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Beginners Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House: EVER SO HUMBLE: By Tim Pinckney. Starring Reed Birney, Andréa Burns, Brandon Contreras, Montego Glover, Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie. click here

Lincoln Center at Home - CARMEN.maquia and Club Havana (2015) Ballet Hispánico will "whisk us away to contemporary dance's hottest spot" (Washington Post) in this showcase of Latin-inspired contemporary dance at its best. click here

Battery Dance TV- Ballet Fusion - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

2:15 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Intermediate Tap w/ Jeremy Benton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

3:00 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Abby C. Smith click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Scene Analysis w/ Sean Patrick Doyle - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Sing Along w/ Micah Young - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

6:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Rumba - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

6:30 PM

#54BelowAtHome- Robert Creighton: HOLIDAY HAPPY! - Broadway quadruple threat, Robert Creighton, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for the third time since his debut here which garnered him the 2014 Bistro Award for Outstanding Entertainer. This time, he takes us back to the most wonderful time of the year with his concert: Robert Creighton: Holiday Happy! Robert was most memorably seen as the title character in the hit off-Broadway show Cagney at The Westside Theatre which he co-authored, and most recently, he returned to Broadway as the Duke of Weselton in Disney Theatrical's Frozen at the St. James Theater. Musical director Matt Perri (Bandstand, Cagney) leads a swingin' trio through the set. The evening will be enhanced by Audrey Bennett, Mattea Conforti, Brooklyn Nelson, and Ayla Schwartz, the four rising stars who played young Anna and Elsa in Disney's Frozen. Robert will sing his favorite holiday tunes and also share some original music and stories. It's the perfect night to spark the joyful spirit of the season. Originally performed on December 14, 2017. click here

7:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Ballet Barre w/ Tomas Matos - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

7:30 PM

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Donizetti's L'Elisir d'Amore, Starring Pretty Yende, Matthew Polenzani, Davide Luciano, and Ildebrando D'Arcangelo, conducted by Domingo Hindoyan. From February 10, 2018. click here

8:00 PM

Stars in the House - Falsettos Original Off-Broadway Cast reunion with Stephen Bogardus, Janet Metz, Faith Prince, Michael Rupert and Chip Zien click here

Live with Carnegie Hall - A Midsummer Night's Dream (1986) New York City Ballet. George Balanchine's enchanting ballet based on Shakespeare's comedy comes to magical life in this 1986 Live From Lincoln Center broadcast with the New York City Ballet. click here

Joe's Pub Live - On the Road, inspired by Jack Kerouac's novel of the same title, is a multimedia dance piece that contemplates the upheaval of the 1960's and that generation's startling notions of social rebellion. The road trip is a metaphor of an improvised life and having no ties to anything. Author Kerouac was trying to hold onto his youth and fight the passage of time. Virtuosic in form and versatile in style, Kerouac's On the Road entwines the thrills of freedom, the sounds of jazz, and the perplexity of youthful American voices discovering their closeted and social selves. Gotheiner's On the Road is a total celebration of individuality. Performed against the backdrop of Joshua Higgason's hypnotic video designs, On the Road is set to Jukka Rintamki's distinctive score. The video by Higgason was shot during a two-week road trip through the rust belt of America, in the spring of 2016, with four of ZviDance's dancers improvising movement along the way. click here

the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show - the [title of show] team, Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and Jeff Bowen, will host the [title of show] show Vineyard Theatre Virtual Variety Show show on May 30 at 8pm for everybody who gives $25 or more. Special guests will include Bill Irwin, Cheyenne Jackson, Linda Lavin, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo, Zachary Quinto, Brooke Shields, The Lopez Family Singers (Bobby Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Family), and more to be announced soon. click here

Sunday, May 31

9:00 AM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

11:00 AM

Lincoln Center at Home - #ConcertsForKids: 123 Andrés. 123 Andrés is a Latin Grammy-winning duo with a lively show that gets families singing and dancing in Spanish and English. click here

Broadway Weekends at Home-Escape to Margaritaville Workshop w/ Tessa Alves - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

12:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- Artist Talk - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

12:30 PM

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Song/Story Time - with Drew Gasparini click here

1:00 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-Musical Theater Dance w/ Lauren Haughton - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

2:00 PM

Stars in the House - Plays In The House Jr: SPACE GIRL: By Mora Harris. Starring Anika Braganza, Lilla Crawford ("Into the Woods" film), Zoe Donovan, Ashley Figueroa, Ethan Kelso, Storm Lever (Donna: The Donna Summer Musical) and Casey Likes (Almost Famous the Musical). Q&A with the playwright after! click here

Battery Dance TV- International Dance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

3:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - #HumanityInConcert. Be part of a community of artists pausing to recognize our shared humanity. Fill the world with art using the hashtag #HumanityInConcert each Sunday at 3 pm. click here

Broadway Babysitters- Broadway Dance Party - with Richard Yoder click here

4:00 PM

Battery Dance TV- 1 Minute Performance - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

4:30 PM

Broadway Weekends at Home-DANCE IT OUT! w/ Meghan Lynch - Online Musical Theater Classes! Taught by Broadway & West End performers. You need Zoom to participate. click here

5:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Front Row: Cho-Liang Lin. Enjoy an HD concert experience featuring violinist Cho-Liang Lin, plus see inside his life during the pandemic and attend a live Q&A session. click here

6:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - Memorial for Us All: Ailyn Pérez. Ailyn Pérez leads the fifth Memorial For Us All, a weekly community remembrance in the form of a short concert honoring and celebrating those who have left us too soon. click here

Battery Dance TV- Swing - Battery Dance TV provides free online live dance classes and programming for the general public through a regularly scheduled program. At this time of social distancing and isolation, Battery Dance TV aims to connect people across the world through dance. click here

7:30 PM

The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards- The winners will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage. click here

The Met: Nightly Opera Streams - Strauss's Salome Starring Karita Mattila, Ildikó Komlósi, Kim Begley, Joseph Kaiser, and Juha Uusitalo, conducted by Patrick Summers. From October 11, 2008. click here

8:00 PM

Lincoln Center at Home - American Ballet Theatre at The Metropolitan Opera House (1978). An evening of repertory includes the Act III Grand Pas de Deux of Don Quixote, Fokine's Les Sylphides, Balanchine's Theme and Variations, and Fokine's Firebird. click here

