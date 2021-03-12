Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, March 12- with Women's Day on Broadway, a Liza Minnelli Celebration, and More!

Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, March 12, 2021.

*Note: schedule is displayed in Eastern Daylight Time

12:00 PM

Wil - A virtual reading of "Wil," a new feature project written by Dan Rosen, and benefiting The Actors Fund and The AFC, will be presented March 12-17, 2021. The reading of Rosen's screenplay will be produced by Richard Middleton and Kelly McCall. In addition, Sara Botsford will direct and co-produce, and Christopher Brown will stage manage and co-produce. Rosen is also set to produce. This mostly Canadian all-star cast features Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Eric McCormack as Bernie Shylock, Oliver Dench as Wil, Lucy Peacock as Gertrude, Tony award nominee and Obie award winner Will Swenson as Richard, Colm Feore as Polonius, Jonathan Scarfe as The Narrator, Zuleikha Robinson as Ophelia, Luke Humphrey as Hamlet, Geraint Wyn Davies as Falstaff, Andre Sills as Fortinbras, Christopher Shyer as Edgar, Erin Karpluk as Mistress Quigly and Kendra Leigh as Anne Hathaway, among many others. click here

12:20 PM

CCBC Music Forums- Workshop with Dr. Linda Phyllis Austern - Linda Phyllis Austern is a specialist in Western European, and especially English, music of the sixteenth, seventeenth, and early eighteenth centuries. Her expertise includes the intersections between music and the visual arts, gender and sexuality, natural philosophy, and the Shakespearean theater. Professor Austern serves as Musical Advisor for the forthcoming Oxford University Press Complete Works of John Marston and is a member of the Advisory Committee for Seventeenth-Century Music for Grove Music Online/Oxford Music Online. Dr. Austern will present a workshop focusing on the intersection of classical music and gender. click here

1:00 PM

Women's Day on Broadway - Following its launch in 2018, this year's event coincides with the one-year mark since Broadway's shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event themed "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively" will continue to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a two-hour virtual event about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond. It aims to immerse participants in a series of conversations and inspire each attendee to drive change, make an impact, and discuss how to keep moving forward amid this unprecedented and challenging time. click here



Click here to learn all about the speakers and schedule of events with Stage Mag!

2:30 PM

Treason - Treason is the exciting new musical drama about the gunpowder plot, set to completely blow you away with a stunning new score and lyrics, featuring a fusion of original folk and pop songs that tell a crucial tale in England's history. With the 5 previously released songs plus 5 more explosive tracks being performed by the West End's most talented performers on stage, musical theatre fans will not want to miss this. This fantastic concert cast includes: Lucie Jones (Legally Blonde, Waitress), Oliver Tompsett (& Juliet, Kinky Boots), Daniel Boys (Falsettos, Nativity Rocks!), Waylon Jacobs (Hamilton, Memphis), Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked), Emmanuel Kojo (Oklahoma!, Show Boat), Rebecca LaChance (School of Rock, Beautiful), Cedric Neal (Chess, Memphis), Sharon Rose (Hamilton, Caroline Or Change), all alongside the multi-talented poet, writer and performer, Debris Stevenson (1st Luv, Poet in da Corner), as the show's narrator. click here

7:00 PM

Virtual Players Theatre Short Play Festival Sex! - For our 10th Anniversary we will be live streaming our short play festival from The Players Theatre on YouTube for a virtual audience A little bit naughty and slightly steamy but very sexy. No one under 18 will be admitted to the performance so ..... 4 plays from 4 playwrights Week 2: Subway Seat by Genny Yosco Throbbing In by Leonard Goodisman The Year 2037 by Jocelyn Freeman Don't Flip Your Snood by Rex McGregor Purchase tix at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com use code: BWW to save 50% click here

That Night at Gatsby's - Pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century. Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker, and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same. So get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's. click here

7:30 PM

10x10 New Play Festival - 10 TEN-MINUTE PLAYS x 10 PLAYWRIGHTS = 100 MINUTES OF PURE JOY 10×10 is back to shake those winter blues away, from the comfort of your own home! Filmed live on our Boyd-Quinson Stage and streaming March 11-14 & 18-21, this year's selection is sure to delight. click here

"Ancient Airs and Dances": UNCSA Ensembles in Concert - Livestream - Emerging Artist Series Renaissance and Baroque music from France, Italy and Germany is remastered for varied ensembles in this energetic concert program. Italian influences are heard in Respighi's "Ancient Airs and Dances" performed by the Amadeus Players conducted by Karen Ní Bhroin. Robert Spittal's contemporary reflection on 16th-century French songs provides a lively, heartfelt and capricious suite as performed by the Chamber Winds conducted by Mark A. Norman. The concert concludes with the premiere of the Bergstone Brass, a brass ensemble named in memory of the School of Music's founding faculty-artist in horn, Fredrick Bergstone. They will perform Brian Balmages' provokingly powerful brass and percussion choir work "Ite missa est" featuring Martin Luther's "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott" ("A Mighty Fortress is our God"). click here

"Sweat" - Livestream - Contemporary Voices: A Virtual Theater Festival - Part 1 Filled with warm humor and tremendous heart, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Sweat" expertly weaves a tale that endures with themes of economic disadvantage, despair and reconciliation. Set in the Rust Belt town of Reading, Pennsylvania, in 2000 and 2008, "Sweat" follows a group of friends who have spent their lives sharing drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor. But when layoffs and picket lines begin to chip away at their trust, the friends find themselves pitted against each other, and racial tensions are heightened in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat. "Keenly observed and often surprisingly funny - but ultimately heartbreaking - the work traces the roots of a tragedy with both forensic psychological detail and embracing compassion," said The New York Times. Known for writing about the lives of marginalized people, Nottage is a professor of playwriting at Columbia University. She is the only woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Quin Gordon, director of recruitment for the School of Drama, directed actors from Studios III and IV in the production filmed live in Hanesbrands Theatre during the fall semester. click here

Nightly Met Opera Streams - Giordano's Fedora Starring Mirella Freni, Ainhoa Arteta, Plácido Domingo, Dwayne Croft, and Jean-Yves Thibaudet, conducted by Roberto Abbado. Production by Beppe De Tomasi. From April 26, 1997. click here

d'ILLUSION: The Houdini Musical - This AUDIO THEATRE EXPERIENCE was recorded at the beginning of the pandemic with over 50 exceptional artists from all around the world. You will hear people walking on the cobblestone outside, the light of a match, or a distant church bell, and with these small details, you are placed directly in the middle of the action. In addition to that, every sound has been placed into a stereo design, so we can feel exactly where people are in the room or where they are walking to and from. "It's like being in the theatre with your eyes closed". click here

8:00 PM

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration - This once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes, and birthday wishes from Liza's co-stars, friends, and admirers from coast to coast-from Hollywood to Broadway-to honor the iconic singer, actress, recording star, and concert performer, including Joel Grey, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea DeLaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes, Neil Meron, and more. click here

Study up on Liza, check out some performance exclusives, and get to know the cast and creative team of this special celebration with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.

Stars in the House - Game Night with Carolee Carmello, David Josefsburg, Abby Mueller and Michael James Scott click here

Edgar Allen (Live Stream Event) - A manic lullabye inspired by the childhood and short stories of Edgar Allan Poe. Eleven-year-old Edgar Allan has only one goal: to be the most remarkable boy at Manor House School. He has only one obstacle: Edgar Allan. Edgar Allan is a two-person musical created and performed by Katie Hartman and Nick Ryan. It follows a pre-adolescent Edgar Allan Poe in his first year at English Boarding School, as he seeks to gain academic ascendancy over the student body. All goes to plan until another boy named Edgar Allan arrives in class... which complicates his schemes of dominance. Edgar Allan is a dark, comedic riff on the obsessions, the mania, and the insanity that haunted the life and work of America's first professional writer. click here

From Paris to Austin: Florilège Artistique by Corps Multiple - From Paris to Austin: Florilège Artistique by Corps Multiple is a virtual artistic festival offered by the multidisciplinary company Corps Multiple based in Austin, TX; directed by French artist Sandie Donzica. This event is part of the French Cultures Festival coordinated by the Cultural Service of the French Embassy in Houston. The company is presenting a selection of their recorded works, featuring an eclectic mix of contemporary dance, music and theatrical expression. The program includes their full production (UN)ROOTED which premiered in Austin, TX in 2018, the premiere of a new work that was created during the pandemic, some of the best short works of the company, and a special documented evening on the creation process of the emblematic solo Blossoming, which was performed in France in and in the United-States. click here

9:00 PM

Theatre in the Dark's MOBY DICK IN THE DARK - Live online audio theatre from one of Chicago's most innovative theatre groups! Turn off your screen and crank up your speakers as you come with us into the dark... "Call me Ishmael..." After losing his leg in pursuit of the devilish white whale Moby Dick, Captain Ahab vows vengeance at all costs, but to what lengths will he turn to seek that vengeance--and at what cost to his crew? Actors broadcast live across 5,500 miles to audiences in real time as Theatre in the Dark cooks with signature style the story of young Ishmael's three-year voyage across the earth's oceans in pursuit of Captain Ahab's fiery revenge for an elusive and vengeful sperm whale named Moby Dick. MOBY DICK IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, combining recorded sound, live Foley effects, an original musical score, and the human voice, to tell the story. click here

The Old Globe: Word Up! - More of a gathering than a show or a class, Word Up! is a digital opportunity for community members to connect with each other and participate in a new performing-art medium each week through a live-streamed collaboration. Every Friday night, Arts Engagement Programs Manager and host Laura Zablit will be joined by some of San Diego's incredible performing artists. Together they will create opportunities for viewers to learn from and participate in their art form, creating accessible art in real time. Performing art forms will include spoken word, rap, puppetry, singing, and more, often with bilingual and multicultural elements. click here