Get Ready for A LOVE LETTER TO LIZA Birthday Concert with Stage Mag!

The stars align tomorrow in celebration of the legendary Liza Minnelli on her 75th Birthday. A Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration streams tonight, March 12 at 8:00 PM EST on the streaming platform Stellar. Buy your tickets today!

Study up on Liza, check out some performance exclusives, and get to know the cast and creative team of this special celebration with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration is produced by Daniel Nardicio, Samuel Benedict, and Club Cumming Presents; is co-produced by Liza's longtime production manager and designer, Matt Berman; and Scott Gorenstein.

In addition to the Friday, March 12 8:00 PM ET showing, repeat streams will take place on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM ET and Sunday, March 14 at 7:00 PM ET on Stellar Video on Demand.