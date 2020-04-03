Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 3- with Leslie Kritzer, Ethan Slater and More!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Theatre Today!

Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 3, 2020.

What can you watch today?

10:00am- Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom is open for your daily dose of creativity. Visit here!

10:30am- Blake Patrick Anderson performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

11:00am- Ethan Slater hosts Broadway Song and Storytime with Broadway Babysitters.

12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with Beetlejuice star Leslie Kritzer. Watch here!

12:30pm- Daniel Koek performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn Playwriting Prompt with Adam Gwon. Watch here!

1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!

2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with Orfeh and Andy Karl. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

2:30pm- Marisha Wallace performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.

3:00pm- Ali Solomon leads a Broadway Dance Party with Broadway Babysitters.

4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Aaron Lazar, Ian Kagey, Molly Hager, Nicholas Leung. Watch here!

5:00pm- National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene continues with An Afternoon Salon with Joe Mace: "A Collection of Songs in Yiddish, English and a Few Languages in Between", with Daniel Rigamer and Zalmen Mlotek on piano. Watch on the company's Facebook here!

7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!

7:00pm- Wilbury Theatre Group streams Would This Then Not Be by Andy Russ. Watch here!

7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series withBizet's Les Pêcheurs de Perles (starring Diana Damrau, Matthew Polenzani, and Mariusz Kwiecien, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda). Watch here!

8:00pm- Seth Rudetsky continues Stars in the House, featuring Randy Rainbow. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!

8:00pm- La MaMa hosts Downtown Variety #3 through CultureHub. Watch here!

Also- be sure to check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

What can you watch anytime?

American Shakespeare Center

Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online

New Victory Arts Break's Percussion Week

L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"

A.C.T.'s Gloria and Toni Stone

Theatre Wit's Teenage Dick

Berkley Rep's School Girls: Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Primary Plus Virtual Master Class

What did you miss yesterday?

Diamond and Salstone sing from their living room!

Chase, Michelson & more visit Stars in the House!

BroadwayWorld rewinds with Cry Baby!

Salonga sings from the vault!

Break(down) visits Frozen!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You