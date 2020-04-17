Virtual Theatre Today: Friday, April 17- with MOULIN ROUGE Stars, Disney on Broadway and More!
Broadway might be dark this month, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway today, April 17, 2020.
What can you watch today?
11:30am- Julie Atherton performs in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
12:00pm- Richard Ridge continues Backstage LIVE with the cast of Moulin Rouge. Watch here!
1:00pm- Wesley Taylor leads Broadway Snack & Chat with Broadway Babysitters.
1:00pm- New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck will teach her daily ballet class live on Instagram!
1:00pm- Primary Stages hosts Lunch and Learn with Suzanne Bradbeer. Watch here!
1:30pm- Christine Allado and Luke Brady perform in The Theatre Café's Leave a Light On concert.
2:00pm- Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series with the cast of Caroline, Or Change. Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
2:00pm- Lincoln Center at Home hosts Freestyle Storytelling Workshop with Myxolydia Tyler. Watch here!
2:00pm- Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On continues with The Phantom of the Opera starring Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo and Hadley Fraser. It will be available for 48 hours here!
3:00pm- Lauren Molina leads a Broadway Song/Story time with Broadway Babysitters.
4:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
4:00pm- Curtain Up! continues with Laura Benanti, Jennifer Blood, Danny Gardner. Watch here!
6:30pm- - Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowatHome series continues with Tovah Feldshuh in Aging is Optional ('Cause G-d I hope it is!). Watch here!
7:00pm- Ryan McCartan will host Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary. Watch here!
7:00pm- Sing along with the pianists of Marie's Crisis from the comfort of your couch!
7:30pm- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Madama Butterfly (Starring Patricia Racette, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft, conducted by Patrick Summers). Watch here!
8:00pm- La MaMa hosts Downtown Variety: Take 5 with Raven Kwok, Robert Patrick, Ali Santana and more. Watch here!
8:00pm- Stars in the House continues with the cast of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist! Watch right here at BroadwayWorld!
What can you watch anytime?
National Theatre at Home: Tresure Island
Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom
Irish Rep's The Show Must Go Online
L.A. Theatre Works's "Set the Stage For Learning"
Primary Plus Virtual Master Class
What did you miss yesterday?
Callaway sings from her living room!
Mueller & more visit Stars in the House!
BroadwayWorld rewinds with Three Penny Opera!
Ben counts down isolation duets!
